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UAE naval commander attends funeral of soldier killed during training mission

Soldier Issa Ghaloom Al Balushi was laid to rest

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Funeral held for serviceman killed in UAE training mission as nation mourns
Funeral held for serviceman killed in UAE training mission as nation mourns

Staff Major General Hamid Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, on Sunday attended the funeral of First soldier Issa Ghaloom Al Balushi, who was killed while taking part a training mission on Saturday.

Al Rumaithi conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the serviceman, praying to Almighty Allah to bless the martyred serviceman with mercy, grant him eternal paradise, and inspire his family with patience and solace to bear his loss.

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On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence announced that Al Balushi had been killed while performing a training mission in the country.

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