He recalls a long journey of challenges, ambition and dedication to Dubai and its people
Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, has responded to a message from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, featured in his book “The Letters”, the second part of “Lessons from Life”.
Addressing Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Ahmed said: “My brother, my leader and companion on the journey, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, your words are a responsibility I cherish and a message I will carry throughout my journey of work and dedication alongside you for Dubai and its people.”
Looking back on their shared journey, Sheikh Ahmed added: “We have travelled a long road filled with challenges, during which we witnessed how dreams grow when coupled with determination, and how vision becomes reality when the nation comes first and people are the priority.”
He pledged to continue serving Dubai and the UAE with the same commitment.
“I promise you that I will remain as you have always known me, loyal to Dubai and the UAE, supporting its journey and ensuring that the interests of the nation and its people remain above all else, so that together we may continue what we began through work, building and dedication,” Sheikh Ahmed noted.
He concluded: “May God protect you and preserve you for Dubai, the UAE and their people.”
Mohammed bin Rashid’s message to Ahmed bin Saeed
Sheikh Mohammed’s message was titled “A Letter to My Brother Ahmed bin Saeed.”
In the letter, Sheikh Mohammed wrote about the relationship between individual lives and the wider story of a nation, and about the responsibility of leaving behind something of lasting value for future generations.
“Life taught me that our lives are part of the story of our nations, and wisdom lies in adding a chapter worthy of being read by future generations,” he said.
“Life taught me that wisdom lies not only in building something for people, but in building something within them. And responsibility means leaving behind something that can shorten the road for those who carry the responsibility after you.”
Sheikh Mohammed described the words as lessons drawn from experience, life and six decades of public service.
He noted that while lifetimes pass, ideas and achievements can endure.
“I write these words from what experience, life and six decades of public service have taught me. I write them because lifetimes pass and come to an end, but ideas grow and endure,” he wrote.
“We do not live forever through our years, but we remain through the impact we leave, our ideas and our work.”
Sheikh Mohammed recalled the many experiences, challenges and thousands of decisions from which he had learned, referring both to the days in which achievements were made and those that helped shape wisdom.
“I learned much from experiences and challenges and thousands of decisions. I learned much from the days, the days in which we made achievements, and the days that shaped wisdom within us. I learned from what we did during those days, and from what those days did to us.”
Through a series of messages, Sheikh Mohammed explained, he hoped to share lessons capable of reaching minds and hearts and benefiting people.
“Today, through a collection of messages, I send words that may move minds and hearts and benefit people,” he wrote.
“Every one of us has a message. The difference is that some know their message, while others overlook it. Some fulfil their role, while others do not know the meaning of their lives.”
‘The nation is a responsibility, and life is a message’
Sheikh Mohammed explained that he was writing the messages because of his belief in responsibility towards the nation and future generations.
“I write these messages because the nation is a responsibility, and life is a message,” he wrote.
He addressed the messages to his people, children and grandchildren, as well as his work team and those who had accompanied him throughout his journey.
“I write these messages for my people, my children and my grandchildren. I write them for my work team and the companions of my journey and path. I write them for my brothers and sisters, the people of the UAE.”
He added that the messages were also intended for the wider world and for anyone who saw something in the UAE’s experience worth learning from or reflecting upon.
“And I write them for the world, and for everyone who sees in our experience something worthy of learning and reflection.”
“I write nearly 60 years that I have devoted to public service, the essence of lessons I have learned, experiences I have lived, decisions I have made, projects I have completed and a life I have dedicated to serving people.”
He expressed confidence that the lessons of one generation would reach those who followed.
“I write because I am certain that our message will reach those who come after us, and that our generations will face a world unlike ours, but they will preserve the values and principles that shaped our experience, built our nations and safeguarded our achievements.”
Sheikh Mohammed concluded by emphasising the lasting impact of sincere words, genuine messages and authentic ideas.
“Life taught me that a sincere word, a heartfelt message and a genuine idea will reach people, spread and flourish.”
He ended with a prayer for success, benefit, the protection of the nation and guidance for future generations.
“We ask God to grant us success, to make our ideas beneficial, to protect our nations and to guide our generations.”