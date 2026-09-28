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Mohammed bin Rashid’s ‘The Letters’ to reach UAE bookstores on October 1

Book features 26 letters reflecting nearly six decades of public service and leadership

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The book is the second part of "Lessons from Life", and its English edition will follow on 15th October.
The book is the second part of "Lessons from Life", and its English edition will follow on 15th October.
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Dubai: The Arabic edition of "The Letters" by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will be available in major bookstores across the UAE from 1st October.

The book is the second part of "Lessons from Life", and its English edition will follow on 15th October.

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The book brings together 26 letters that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid addresses to his children, his family, his team, his fellow citizens and the world.

Through them, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shares the essence of nearly six decades of public service: the experiences and lessons, the moments and decisions, and the milestones of his journey in service of the nation and of humanity.

The letters distil the values and principles that have shaped Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's approach to leadership, government, human development and shaping the future.

They offer new generations the essence of a long journey of work and achievement, devoted to turning ambitions into projects and initiatives that leave a mark on people's lives.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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