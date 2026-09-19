Sheikh Humaid says book offers fresh perspectives on leadership, service and daily life
Ajman: Turning vision into reality and faith in people into lasting development has defined the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.
Responding to a letter from Sheikh Mohammed accompanying his new book, The Letters, Sheikh Humaid praised the work as a distillation of a rich experience in leadership and public service that offers fresh perspectives on life.
“My brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we received your book, ‘The Letters’, with great appreciation and pride,” he wrote. “It brings together the insights of a rich experience in leadership and public service, and opens new avenues for reflection on life’s experiences.”
“You have been, and remain, an example of how to turn vision into reality, ambition into achievement, and faith in people into lasting development,” he added.
Sheikh Humaid thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the letters, saying they would continue to inspire efforts to build on the nation’s achievements and advance its prosperity.
Here is the full text of the letter:
A letter to my brother Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi,
Life has taught me that our lives are part of our nations’ stories, and that wisdom lies in adding a chapter worthy of being read by future generations.
Life has taught me that wisdom lies not only in building something for people, but in building something within them. True authenticity lies in leaving behind something that can ease the path for those who carry the responsibility after you.
I write these words from what experience, life and six decades of public service have taught me. I write because lives pass and come to an end, but ideas grow and endure. I write because we do not live forever, yet we live on through our impact, our ideas and our deeds.
I have learnt much from experiences, from people and from thousands of decisions.
I have learnt much from the days we have lived: the days when we accomplished things, and the days that instilled wisdom in us.
I have learnt from what we did with those days, and from what they did to us.
Today, through this collection of letters, I share messages that I hope will stir minds and hearts and benefit people.
We all have a purpose. The difference is that some of us recognise it, while others overlook it. Some fulfil their role, while others find no meaning in their lives.
I write these letters because our nation is a trust, and life is a mission.
I write these letters for my people, my children and my grandchildren. I write them for my partner in work and my companions along the way. I write them for my brothers and sisters, the people of the Emirates. And I write them for the world, and for anyone who finds something in our experience worth learning from and reflecting upon.
I write of nearly 60 years spent in public service: the lessons I have learnt, the experiences I have been through, the decisions I have made, the projects I have completed, and a life devoted to serving people. I write because I am certain that our message will reach those who come after us, and that future generations will face a world unlike ours, yet preserve the values and principles that shaped our experience, built our nations and safeguarded our achievements.
Life has taught me that an honest word, a sincere message and a great idea will reach others, spread and flourish.
We ask God to grant us success, to make our ideas beneficial, to protect our nations and to guide our future generations.
Your brother,
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum