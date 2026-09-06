UAE President hails Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as pillar of nation’s achievements.

Sheikh Mohamed praises Vice-President as brother, friend and partner on Zayed’s path
Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has paid a warm tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai describing him as a brother, friend and lifelong companion and saying he had been at the heart of every Emirati achievement.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was responding to a message from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, when he announced his new book, "The Messages", which brings together reflections and personal letters shaped by nearly 60 years of public service.
The book opens with a message to the UAE President in which Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tells him: “You are the spirit of the nation.”
Responding to the tribute, the President highlighted the decades-long bond between him and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and their shared commitment to continuing the approach laid by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
“My brother, friend, lifelong companion, my pride and my support in following Zayed’s path, Bu Rashid, every Emirati achievement has you at its heart,” Sheikh Mohamed said.
"Your words are a medal of honour for me, and your testimony I deeply cherish. May Allah preserve this brotherhood and affection between us, protect the UAE and its people, and enable us always to live up to the trust our nation places in us. May God preserve you as a source of strength for the UAE.”
The exchange between the UAE’s two leaders drew attention to a partnership that has accompanied the country through decades of development and transformation.
Sheikh Mohammed’s The Messages offers a personal perspective on that journey through letters and reflections addressing leadership, public service and individuals who have played significant roles in his life and the UAE’s development.