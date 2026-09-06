GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE President to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: ‘Every Emirati achievement has you at its heart’

Sheikh Mohamed praises Vice-President as brother, friend and partner on Zayed’s path

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President hails Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as pillar of nation’s achievements.
UAE President hails Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid as pillar of nation’s achievements.
AFP

Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has paid a warm tribute to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai describing him as a brother, friend and lifelong companion and saying he had been at the heart of every Emirati achievement.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was responding to a message from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, when he announced his new book, "The Messages", which brings together reflections and personal letters shaped by nearly 60 years of public service.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The book opens with a message to the UAE President in which Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tells him: “You are the spirit of the nation.”

Responding to the tribute, the President highlighted the decades-long bond between him and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and their shared commitment to continuing the approach laid by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“My brother, friend, lifelong companion, my pride and my support in following Zayed’s path, Bu Rashid, every Emirati achievement has you at its heart,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

"Your words are a medal of honour for me, and your testimony I deeply cherish. May Allah preserve this brotherhood and affection between us, protect the UAE and its people, and enable us always to live up to the trust our nation places in us. May God preserve you as a source of strength for the UAE.”

The exchange between the UAE’s two leaders drew attention to a partnership that has accompanied the country through decades of development and transformation.

Sheikh Mohammed’s The Messages offers a personal perspective on that journey through letters and reflections addressing leadership, public service and individuals who have played significant roles in his life and the UAE’s development.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Gargash hails UAE leadership after new book launch

2m read
The collection opens with a letter to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, whom Sheikh Mohammed describes as his brother, friend and companion on a shared journey.

Sheikh Mohammed unveils book with tribute to President

6m read
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Mansoori-Ghurair wedding

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Al Mansoori-Ghurair wedding

1m read
Over the decades that followed, Sheikh Humaid placed education among his principal priorities, supporting the expansion of schooling in the emirate and the education of women.

Sheikh Humaid marks 45 years at helm of Ajman on Sunday

2m read