Sheikh Hamdan meets first graduates of Dh1.1 billion scholarship, hails Emirati future leaders

Addressing the graduates, he said: “We take pride in your achievements. Dubai invests in its people because they are the nation’s greatest asset and the architects of its future. What you have accomplished today marks the beginning of a new chapter, one in which we expect you to make contributions that reflect the ambitions of the UAE, a nation that places great faith in its young people. We count on our outstanding young men and women to make a meaningful contribution to society and the economy. We want you to be role models for your peers and ambassadors of the scholarship programme and of Emirati excellence across workplaces and future-focused sectors.”