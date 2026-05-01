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Sheikh Mohammed meets first cohort of specialist scholarship programme

Scholarships support Emirati professionals to study at leading global institutions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The scholarships are designed for Emirati government professionals and support study at leading global institutions, including New York University, Georgetown University.
The scholarships are designed for Emirati government professionals and support study at leading global institutions, including New York University, Georgetown University.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has met the first cohort of the Mohammed bin Rashid Specialised Scholarships, a programme aimed at equipping government talent with advanced expertise in future-focused sectors.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, during the meeting. 

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The scholarships are designed for Emirati government professionals and support study at leading global institutions, including New York University, Georgetown University and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, among others.

In a post on the social media platform X, Sheikh Mohammed said the initiative aims to develop specialised expertise among national cadres in key future sectors, ensuring that government institutions remain adaptive and forward-looking.

“The goal is for the government to keep learning, without pause,” he said. “We are a people who do not stop learning, because knowledge is what has taken us from the simplicity of the desert to the depths of space.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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