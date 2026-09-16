Sheikh Hamdan honours key entities as Emirati Supplier Programme secures Dh1.78 billion in contracts for local SMEs

Emirati Supplier Programme drives 38% rise in SME contracts, backing D33 goals
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has honoured a group of government, semi-government and private sector organisations for the part they played in opening up procurement opportunities for Emirati-owned businesses.
The recognition came under the Emirati Supplier Programme, run by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), a division of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The honoured organisations ranked among the biggest contributors to a year in which Emirati suppliers won deals worth over Dh1.78 billion in 2025, helping local SMEs gain a stronger foothold in supply chains and procurement while adding to Dubai's broader economic growth.
Sheikh Hamdan hosted representatives from the winning entities at Dubai's stand on the opening day of Arabian Travel Market 2026, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, with His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, DET's Director General, also present.
On the government side, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority, and the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) were singled out. Semi-government honourees included Dubai Holding, Emirates Flight Catering and Emirates Group, while Union Coop, Majid Al Futtaim (owner of Carrefour) and Emaar Properties represented the private sector. DIEZ received a further distinction as the government body that posted the sharpest rise in support and contracts extended to Emirati suppliers over the last two years.
Guests at the event included Roads and Transport Authority Director General and Chairman Mattar Al Tayer; Dubai Municipality Director General Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita; Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri; DIEZ Executive Chairman Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni; and other senior figures from semi-government and private organisations.
The programme is positioned as a core pillar of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33. Contracts facilitated through it climbed 38 per cent year-on-year in 2025, reflecting Dubai's push to strengthen Emirati businesses and their role in the economy — part of D33's broader ambition to double the emirate's economy by 2033 and cement its status as the leading global hub for SMEs and entrepreneurs.
Since the Emirati Supplier Programme launched in 2002, it has channelled more than Dh14 billion in contracts to Emirati entrepreneurs across numerous sectors. Under Law No. 16 of 2016, government departments and any entity with 25 per cent or greater government ownership are required to direct at least 10 per cent of their procurement toward Dubai SME members, giving Emirati businesses a steady stream of opportunities.