Sheikh Hamdan forms the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences

Humaid Mohammed Al Qutami will chair the Board of Trustees
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, has issued a resolution forming the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.
Sheikh Hamdan issued the resolution in his capacity as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Under Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2026, Humaid Mohammed Al Qutami will chair the Board of Trustees.
Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Muhairi will serve as Vice Chairman. The board also includes His Excellency Prof. Dr Alawi Ali Alsheikh Al Breiki, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Dr Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, Dr Suleiman Mohammed Al Hammadi, Essa Al Haj Khadem Al Maidoor, Abdullah Saeed Belyoahah and the foundation's CEO.
The resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.