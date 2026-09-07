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Hamdan replies to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: ‘I promise to remain close to the people’

Dubai Crown Prince pledges to uphold his father’s lessons on leadership and service

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
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Dubai: In a moving reply to a message from his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pledged to remain close to their people, steadfast in upholding justice and devoted to the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, made the pledge as he responded to his father’s message marking 20 years since his appointment as Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

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Addressing Sheikh Mohammed as “my father, my teacher and my pillar of support”, Sheikh Hamdan said finding words worthy of his father was among the most difficult moments for a son, particularly when that father had taught him the meaning of responsibility, the nation and the importance of actions preceding words.

“Twenty years in your school have been a true preparation for understanding the meaning of leadership, how the nation must come above every consideration, and how serving the people is a trust and a pledge we must never break,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He said that regardless of the responsibilities a person carries or the achievements they attain, nothing could equal the importance of earning a father’s approval.

“Your words today brought joy to Hamdan the son, but they placed an even greater pledge upon Hamdan the official: to always be worthy of this trust and to ensure that what comes next is the truest expression of everything you have instilled in me.”

‘I promise to remain as you taught me’

Sheikh Hamdan pledged to continue following the principles his father had taught him throughout two decades of leadership.

“I promise you that I will remain as you taught me: close to the people, steadfast in upholding what is right, and loyal to the nation,” he said.

He also pledged to safeguard what Sheikh Mohammed and the UAE’s leaders had built through hard work, dedication and sincerity.

“We will remain, for Dubai and the UAE, as you taught us: accepting nothing for them but first place.”

Sheikh Hamdan concluded with a prayer for his father, describing him as a father, teacher and leader, and asking God to help him always live up to Sheikh Mohammed’s expectations.

“May God preserve you for us as a father, teacher and leader, and preserve you as a source of strength, pride and an incomparable symbol,” he said. “May He always grant me the ability to live up to your expectations.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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