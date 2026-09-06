Adviser praises UAE President, Vice-President following ‘The Messages’ announcement
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has praised the country’s leadership and its record of achievement after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a new book reflecting on nearly six decades of public service.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced his book, titled “The Messages”, in a post on X, saying it brings together reflections and personal letters shaped by almost 60 years in public service.
The book opens with a message to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which Sheikh Mohammed addresses the UAE leader with the words: “You are the spirit of the nation.”
Reacting to Sheikh Mohammed’s announcement, Gargash said the UAE was fortunate to have leaders who knew the path to honour and progress and pursued it with confidence and determination.
“Congratulations to us in the UAE on having a leadership that knows the path to honour and elevation, follows it with confidence and determination, and leads us all towards it,” Gargash wrote.
“Congratulations to us on having Bu Khaled and Bu Rashid, and congratulations to us on the UAE, a cherished homeland that embraces our ambitions and strengthens our confidence in the future. Every day, we take pride in its achievements and standing.”
Gargash’s comments highlighted the close relationship between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, affectionately known as Bu Khaled, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, known as Bu Rashid, and their shared role in shaping the UAE’s development.
Sheikh Mohammed’s new book draws on letters and reflections accumulated during a public career spanning nearly six decades, offering a personal perspective on leadership, government and the UAE’s development journey.