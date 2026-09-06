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Anwar Gargash hails UAE leadership after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid unveils new book

Adviser praises UAE President, Vice-President following ‘The Messages’ announcement

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has praised the country’s leadership and its record of achievement after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a new book reflecting on nearly six decades of public service.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced his book, titled “The Messages”, in a post on X, saying it brings together reflections and personal letters shaped by almost 60 years in public service.

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The book opens with a message to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which Sheikh Mohammed addresses the UAE leader with the words: “You are the spirit of the nation.”

Reacting to Sheikh Mohammed’s announcement, Gargash said the UAE was fortunate to have leaders who knew the path to honour and progress and pursued it with confidence and determination.

“Congratulations to us in the UAE on having a leadership that knows the path to honour and elevation, follows it with confidence and determination, and leads us all towards it,” Gargash wrote.

“Congratulations to us on having Bu Khaled and Bu Rashid, and congratulations to us on the UAE, a cherished homeland that embraces our ambitions and strengthens our confidence in the future. Every day, we take pride in its achievements and standing.”

Gargash’s comments highlighted the close relationship between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, affectionately known as Bu Khaled, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, known as Bu Rashid, and their shared role in shaping the UAE’s development.

Sheikh Mohammed’s new book draws on letters and reflections accumulated during a public career spanning nearly six decades, offering a personal perspective on leadership, government and the UAE’s development journey.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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