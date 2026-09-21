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Anwar Gargash mourns Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Gargash extends condolences to Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan and Al Maktoum family

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
The late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
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Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has extended his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Gargash also offered his condolences to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and the Al Maktoum family.

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“My sincere condolences and sympathies go to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, and the honourable Al Maktoum family on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” Gargash said in a post on X platform.

“May Allah bestow His abundant mercy upon the late Sheikh Ahmed, reward him for his good deeds, grant him a place in Paradise, and bless his family with patience and solace," the Diplomatic Adviser added.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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