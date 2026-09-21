Gargash extends condolences to Sheikh Mohammed, Sheikh Hamdan and Al Maktoum family
Dubai: Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, has extended his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the passing of his brother Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Gargash also offered his condolences to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and the Al Maktoum family.
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“My sincere condolences and sympathies go to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, and the honourable Al Maktoum family on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum,” Gargash said in a post on X platform.
“May Allah bestow His abundant mercy upon the late Sheikh Ahmed, reward him for his good deeds, grant him a place in Paradise, and bless his family with patience and solace," the Diplomatic Adviser added.