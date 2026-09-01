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UAE President and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offer condolences on passing of Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed’s wife

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan also offered condolences

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WAM
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UAE President and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offer condolences on passing of Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed’s wife
WAM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed on the passing of his wife, Aisha Rashid Al Dhaheri, during a visit to the condolence majlis in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, also offered his condolences.

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Their Highnesses extended their heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed and his family, praying that God grant the deceased eternal peace and give her family and loved ones strength and comfort.

Also offering their condolences alongside Their Highnesses were Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and a number of officials.

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