Philippine ube exports halted: What it means for UAE food businesses

The Philippine Department of Agriculture has announced the suspension in September, saying the move is intended to secure planting material while the country works to increase domestic production.

The suspension has been imposed by the country's Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) in mid-August and covers fresh ube and propagative planting materials, whether shipments are intended for consumption, planting, or research.

Dubai: The Philippines has indefinitely suspended exports of fresh purple yam, or ube, in a move that could have implications for UAE businesses that rely on the popular Filipino ingredient.

The Philippines has been working on tissue culture, community-based nurseries, and mini-set propagation to increase the supply of quality planting material. Researchers from the University of the Philippines Los Baños and the BPI have also been working on genetic mapping of Philippine ube varieties.

“We severely lack planting material ourselves, and we don’t want to export it to countries that could use Philippine ube varieties to compete with us,” said Laurel in a statement.

Agriculture secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has noted that the country needs to retain planting material domestically while the industry builds its production capacity.

The decision has come as international interest in ube grows while the Philippines faces shortages of planting material needed to increase production.

“Ube has always been part of Filipino food culture, but social media and the global hype around it have really brought it to a wider audience,” Evertse told Gulf News.

Lourds Adalia-Evertse, co-founder of Spice Grill, has mentioned that the restaurant has been serving its “iced ube grande” for years, inspired by the traditional halo-halo, well before the latest international ube trend.

For UAE businesses that use fresh ube, finding alternative sources could become necessary if existing stocks run out.

She added, “From a business perspective, we forecast our usage carefully and work closely with our suppliers to make sure we have consistency.”

“The current restriction is specifically on raw ube and planting materials, rather than processed ube products, so we can still source what we need. But it has made us more conscious about supply and planning ahead as global demand continues to grow.”

He has highlighted that the ingredient's Filipino identity, distinctive taste, and natural purple colour all contribute to its appeal.

“From our experience, ube has become one of the flavours that consumers in the UAE actively look for, particularly within the Filipino community and increasingly among other nationalities,” shared Estander.

VJ Estander, managing director of Great Harvest Foodstuff and Trading Services, has pointed out that ube has become one of the flavours consumers actively look for.

“We are therefore monitoring the situation carefully and working with suppliers to maintain consistency in the quality and availability of our ube-flavored product.”

Estander has stressed that changes in the wider supply chain could affect the availability and cost of ube-based ingredients.

“We have seen a growing interest in ube-flavored desserts, beverages, and snacks, which makes it an important flavour opportunity for food businesses. Ube is one of our product flavours because we see that demand from consumers.”

The business still has stocks but is expected to face sourcing challenges once its inventory runs out.

“We all know that many Filipinos are living in UAE and the numbers are growing each day. It is also a given fact that ube has always been part of our culture and one of the favorites of Filipinos,” explained Castro.

According to Carla Castro, operations manager of Jaysiedel Cakes, ube cake is the most-ordered item on their menu.

For UAE bakeries using ube as a core ingredient, the sourcing question could be more immediate.

“Philippine crop has more texture and depth in terms of flavor and mouthfeel. It has a distinct taste which makes it hard to be replaced.”

The bakery has also been considering alternatives such as kamote, or sweet potato. However, Castro has noted that substituting Philippine ube can be really challenging.

“We have to source crops from other coutries like Sri Lanka once our inventory goes out of stock.”

Ube has been used in several of their signature products, including its “ube halo-halo bravo” and homemade ube ice cream. These products attract both Filipino customers and people trying ube for the first time.

“For Filipinos, ube is something familiar and nostalgic, it reminds us of home and traditional celebrations,” described Sotto.

Ramona Mariano-Sotto, co-founder of AffordaCup, has underscored that ube has become increasingly popular in Dubai as more consumers discover Filipino food and desserts.

“We also want to maintain the authentic taste and quality our customers expect, so simply replacing ube with another ingredient is not always an easy option.”

The business has also been concerned about maintaining the taste and quality customers expect.

“As a restaurant that regularly uses ube, any restriction or disruption in supply from the Philippines is naturally a concern for us. Ube is an important ingredient in some of our best-selling products, so limited availability can affect our costs and our ability to maintain a consistent supply.”

“If restrictions continue for an extended period, we could see higher ingredient costs for ube-based products across the UAE market,” stated Estander.

Estander has shared that they would continue looking for reliable, food-grade processed ube ingredients and trusted suppliers.

UAE businesses do not expect the ube suspension to immediately stop their ube products from being sold. But they have been preparing for the possibility of higher costs if restrictions continue and the wider supply chain becomes tighter.

In addition, the government has been working to protect Philippine ube varieties and improve production through research and propagation programmes.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved a ₱300 million budget for the ube industry next year, while the government and industry have formed United Ube PH Association Inc., bringing together farmers, processors, traders, exporters, researchers and other stakeholders.

The export suspension is not being presented by the Philippine government as a retreat from international markets. Instead, officials have emphasised that the aim is to strengthen the industry's foundations before expanding exports further.

Businesses may need to diversify suppliers, manage inventories more carefully, and potentially absorb higher ingredient costs. Some may also experiment with alternatives, although UAE bakery and restaurant owners say reproducing the flavour and texture of Philippine ube can be difficult.

Fresh Philippine ube exports have been suspended, but processed ube products remain available, and UAE businesses are already looking at ways to maintain supplies. The bigger question is what happens if the restriction lasts for an extended period.

For now, the message for UAE consumers is not that ube is disappearing.

For the UAE's food businesses, the immediate priority is keeping the purple desserts, drinks, and dishes their customers love on the menu while the Philippines works to grow enough ube to meet a rapidly expanding global appetite.

“Ube is becoming known around the world even big international restaurant or cafe chains are having the ube products and I would love to see the Philippines remain at the heart of that growth, not only culturally, but economically as well,” said Evertse.

The growing international popularity of ube is ultimately an opportunity for the Philippines as well as businesses overseas.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.