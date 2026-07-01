UAE gets fresh supply of Philippine MD2 pineapples as imports gather pace

First 18-tonne shipment arrives, fresh deliveries expected every two weeks
Dubai: A fresh shipment of 18 tonnes of Philippine MD2 pineapples has arrived in the Emirates, marking what exporters say is the start of regular deliveries to meet growing demand for tropical fruit in the UAE.
The shipment, made up of 1,500 boxes of pineapples grown in South Cotabato in the southern Philippines, has arrived at the Port of Khorfakkan on June 25 before being transported to Dubai two days later for distribution across the UAE.
Its arrival has been welcomed at the Al Aweer Fruit and Vegetable Market in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 3, one of Dubai's wholesale markets for fresh produce.
While Philippine bananas and mangoes have already been familiar to many shoppers in the UAE, exporters are now looking to make the country's premium MD2 pineapples a more regular feature in the market.
MD2 is one of the world's most popular export pineapple varieties. It is known for its naturally sweet flavour, bright golden flesh, and longer shelf life, making it well suited for overseas markets such as the UAE.
"The arrival marks another important milestone in the growing presence of premium Philippine fresh produce in the Middle East and reflects the increasing demand for high-quality Philippine tropical fruits in the region," said the Philippine Embassy in UAE in a statement.
It added, "Similar shipments are expected every two weeks, underscoring the strong market potential of Philippine pineapples and other high-value agricultural commodities in the Gulf region."
The latest consignment has been organised by Mensch Fil-Am Trading, with Avante Agri-Products Philippines Inc. facilitating the shipment.
On the other hand, Mensch Fil-Am Corporation, a Davao-based exporter, ships a range of Philippine produce including MD2 pineapples, Cavendish bananas, mangoes, durian, pomelo, and other tropical produce sourced from Mindanao.
In the Middle East, it works with Octagon General Trading LLC in the UAE and Qutoop Trading Inc. in Saudi Arabia to distribute Philippine fruits across the Gulf.
The ceremonial launch has been attended by Philippine ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, consul general Ambrosio Brian Enciso III, vice consul Kenneth Jimeno, trade commissioner Vychael Angelo Roaring, and agricultural attache Michael Sollera, along with representatives of Mensch Fil-Am Trading and Octagon General Trading LLC.
Philippine officials have noted that the shipment is part of wider efforts to expand agricultural exports and strengthen trade links with the UAE and the rest of the Middle East.
For UAE consumers, the development means a steadier supply of Philippine-grown MD2 pineapples could soon become available in fruit markets and supermarkets as regular shipments begin.