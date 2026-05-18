Thailand expands Thai Fruits & Food Festival 2026 campaign through Al Maya Supermarkets in the UAE

Demonstrates Thailand's commitment to commercial cooperation with leading UAE retailers
The Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, through the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and Thai Trade Center Dubai, officially launched the Thai Fruits & Food Festival 2026 at Al Maya Murooj Supermarket on May 16, 2026 as part of its retail promotion campaign in the UAE.
This initiative demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to strengthening commercial cooperation with leading UAE retailers and expanding consumer access to Thai tropical fruits and food products in the region.
The UAE is one of the fastest-growing markets for Thai agricultural and food exports in the Middle East. In 2025, Thai food exports to the UAE reached approximately $300 million, an increase from $265 million in 2024 and $240 million in 2023. This consistent growth, averaging nearly 12 percent annually over the past three years, reflects strong consumer and retailer confidence as well as the rising regional demand for Thai products.
This year’s campaign highlights Thailand’s reputation as a leading tropical fruit destination. Consumers can enjoy signature fruits such as durian, mangosteen, mangoes, rambutans, longans, coconuts, and other specialties freshly sourced from Thailand.
The promotion introduces authentic Thai flavours to UAE consumers and showcases Thailand’s agricultural heritage, culinary culture, and the communities behind its renowned produce industry.
The opening ceremony was attended by Bolbongse Vangphaen, Ambassador of Thailand to Abu Dhabi;Merica Sivara, Deputy Consul-General and Acting Consul-General; Ahman Mad-Adam, Director, Tourism Authority Dubai Office, Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai; and Pasabhu Upathamwaranon, Assistant Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai.
Representing Al Maya Group were Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director & Partner, and Anil Khatwani, Import & Brand Manager, together with business partners, retail stakeholders, and members of the media.
Running from May 16 to 31, 2026 across 10 Al Maya stores in the UAE, the campaign features a wide selection of Thai products, including tropical fruits, beverages, sauces, condiments, frozen foods, snacks, ready-to-eat items, and other signature grocery products. Promotional offers are available on selected items throughout the campaign.
This initiative is part of the Royal Thai Government’s strategy to support Thai exporters, strengthen confidence among UAE importers and retailers, and provide consumers with greater access to quality food products at competitive prices. In the highly competitive UAE retail market, where Thai products compete with a wide range of imported foods from countries such as India, China, and the Philippines, this campaign aims to showcase the quality and distinctiveness of Thai fruits and food items. By actively promoting Thai products, the initiative helps them stand out in a marketplace that offers consumers an extensive selection of global food brands.
The campaign creates opportunities for Thai exporters to expand their market presence and strengthen relationships with UAE retail partners, while enabling consumers to discover a wider variety of authentic Thai products in local supermarkets.
At the opening ceremony, Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai, emphasised the importance of long-term retail collaboration between Thailand and the UAE.
“The UAE continues to be one of the most important markets for Thai food products in the Middle East region. Through strong partnerships with established retail groups such as Al Maya, we can further expand the presence of Thai products while supporting sustainable trade growth between Thailand and the UAE,” said Pitichai Ratananaka.
“This initiative also reflects the commitment of the Royal Thai Government to support not only businesses within the supply chain, but also consumers by ensuring access to quality Thai products during the current economic situation.”
Thailand is internationally recognised for its strong food industry, agricultural excellence, innovation, and food safety standards. As a leading food exporter, Thailand remains committed to promoting food security, culinary excellence, and high-quality agricultural products worldwide.
The Thai Fruits & Food Festival 2026 reinforces Thailand’s “Kitchen of the World” policy and increases awareness of Thai food culture and premium agricultural products among UAE consumers.
Participating Al Maya stores include Al Murooj, Marina, Sport City, Satwa, Reef Mall, Muraqabat, DSO, Sadaf, Shams, and JLT N.
The campaign is expected to strengthen Thailand-UAE trade relations and enhance consumer engagement and demand for Thai fruits and food products in the UAE retail sector.
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For business inquiries, collaboration, or partnership opportunities, please contact Thai Trade Center Dubai at +971 4 548 5764.
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