Thailand expands Thai Fruits & Food Festival 2026 campaign through Al Maya Supermarkets in the UAE

This initiative is part of the Royal Thai Government’s strategy to support Thai exporters, strengthen confidence among UAE importers and retailers, and provide consumers with greater access to quality food products at competitive prices. In the highly competitive UAE retail market, where Thai products compete with a wide range of imported foods from countries such as India, China, and the Philippines, this campaign aims to showcase the quality and distinctiveness of Thai fruits and food items. By actively promoting Thai products, the initiative helps them stand out in a marketplace that offers consumers an extensive selection of global food brands.