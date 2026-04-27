Dubai: “It was 100% deliberate.”

That’s how Dubai-based entrepreneur Rosemin Opgenhaffen describes launching a beauty brand in the middle of global uncertainty and in her third trimester of pregnancy.

“You can’t choose when these things happen. You just have to start and never look back,” she says.

Conventional wisdom would suggest otherwise. The traditional playbook would tell you to wait for stability and only launch when markets are predictable. But Rosemin wished to do things differently.

Part of that conviction is personal, she tells Gulf News.

Long before she built brands for others, she was navigating her own skin struggles.

“I had terrible cystic acne and I did have pigmentation too. In the beginning, I would cover my face with so many layers of make-up and I knew it had to change," says Rosemin as she bit into her pizza.

Years later, that frustration has translated into Rosemin Beauty, a tightly edited, high-performance range designed for women who don’t have time for complicated routines.

Her hero product, a Correct & Conceal duo, is already stocked at Ulta Middle East and is now sitting alongside established names like Huda Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury. It's no small feat and it took her over a decade to get to this place.