GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

'Born leader' at 16: British records chart Sheikh Mohammed’s early ascent

British files reveal Sheikh Mohammed was marked a “born leader” decades ago

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
British documents portray Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a “born leader” early on, highlighting a youthful figure already thinking ahead and preparing for greater responsibility.
British documents portray Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a “born leader” early on, highlighting a youthful figure already thinking ahead and preparing for greater responsibility.
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Long before Dubai’s transformation into a global hub, British officials were already documenting the emergence of a young Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a “born leader,” according to official records dating back to the late 1960s.

The papers, produced by government departments in London, describe how, from his teenage years, Sheikh Mohammed commanded the confidence of his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who regarded him as a natural extension of his own leadership. That confidence, the records suggest, was evident as early as the age of sixteen, when he was already being prepared for responsibilities well beyond his years.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A 1968 assessment by the British Ministry of Defence identified Sheikh Mohammed as the most promising figure to help build Dubai’s defence capabilities, an observation made when he was still in his teens. Those early efforts would later feed into the foundations of the UAE’s armed forces following the country’s formation.

By the early 1970s, British officials were describing him in unequivocal terms as a “born leader”. His appointment as Minister of Defence in 1971, the year the UAE was established, was seen in those reports as a stabilising and forward-looking decision for the nascent federation. In December of that year, he became the youngest defence minister in the world.

The documents also chart his early involvement in civil aviation, an area that would come to define Dubai’s global connectivity. Under his supervision, development plans for Dubai International Airport accelerated, driven by an ambitious agenda that sought to position the emirate as a major aviation hub.

That ambition did not go unnoticed abroad. Back in 1981, a note from the office of Margaret Thatcher pointed out how quickly Dubai’s airport was developing, even raising questions about how that kind of progress was happening with relatively limited resources, especially when compared to places like Heathrow.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed: 'Betting on UAE is betting on growth'

1m read
Dubai skyline

Dubai’s new economic measures to boost resilience

3m read
Dubai skyline. Photo used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai approves Dh1b economic support package

3m read
Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum visit Dubai Mall

Sheikh Hamdan, Sheikh Maktoum visit Dubai Mall

1m read