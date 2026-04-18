British files reveal Sheikh Mohammed was marked a “born leader” decades ago
Dubai: Long before Dubai’s transformation into a global hub, British officials were already documenting the emergence of a young Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as a “born leader,” according to official records dating back to the late 1960s.
The papers, produced by government departments in London, describe how, from his teenage years, Sheikh Mohammed commanded the confidence of his father, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, who regarded him as a natural extension of his own leadership. That confidence, the records suggest, was evident as early as the age of sixteen, when he was already being prepared for responsibilities well beyond his years.
A 1968 assessment by the British Ministry of Defence identified Sheikh Mohammed as the most promising figure to help build Dubai’s defence capabilities, an observation made when he was still in his teens. Those early efforts would later feed into the foundations of the UAE’s armed forces following the country’s formation.
By the early 1970s, British officials were describing him in unequivocal terms as a “born leader”. His appointment as Minister of Defence in 1971, the year the UAE was established, was seen in those reports as a stabilising and forward-looking decision for the nascent federation. In December of that year, he became the youngest defence minister in the world.
The documents also chart his early involvement in civil aviation, an area that would come to define Dubai’s global connectivity. Under his supervision, development plans for Dubai International Airport accelerated, driven by an ambitious agenda that sought to position the emirate as a major aviation hub.
That ambition did not go unnoticed abroad. Back in 1981, a note from the office of Margaret Thatcher pointed out how quickly Dubai’s airport was developing, even raising questions about how that kind of progress was happening with relatively limited resources, especially when compared to places like Heathrow.