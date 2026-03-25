How E3K Jewelry stood tall amidst multiple crisis in the UAE like COVID and uncertainty
Dubai: “I honestly wake up every day thinking, it’s going to be okay,” says Eisha Kalinani, the founder of a homegrown Dubai jewelry brand.
“There’s no panic. Never once did I call my parents or even my brother wondering if we’d have food to eat. We just know we’d bounce back.”
It’s that quiet optimism, coupled with relentless drive, that carried Eisha through the uncertainty of COVID to launch her brand. She laughs as she recalls the early days.
“I was pregnant and starting a business at the same time. There were two huge life changes happening, but even then, my brand E3K Jewelry, picked up. People were open to trying something new, and that gave me confidence.”
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Eisha’s brand, small but determined, is run by a tight-knit four-member team. They don't have a physical store and her seed capital was Dh50,000 earned from her corporate job salary savings.
“We’re all women,” she points out proudly. “We have a social media team, marketing, packaging, and customer service. It’s tiny, but every day we ride the storm together. Pardon the pun."
So how did it all begin? Eisha says it began as a side hustle while working at a local radio station.
“I was already making these pieces, and people at the office were buying them. I thought, why not just launch it? What’s the worst that can happen? I’d still have my nine-to-five.”
After three years, she dove in fully. “It’s scary because suddenly everything is your problem—sales, marketing, operations. But it’s liberating. I finally have creative freedom. I’m using all my experience from branding and media to push this forward.”
Practicality runs alongside optimism.
“My husband’s advice was gold,” she says. “Don’t quit your job immediately. Use that salary to save a little, then invest in your business. That way, even if things are slow, you know you’re pushing forward with your own resources. It gives you self-satisfaction.”
Despite being small, Eisha is beginning to make waves in Bollywood. Actors like Ananya Panday and Kareena Kapoor (above) have worn her creations.
“Recently, actress Mrunal Thakur has worn our designs at several events,” she says. “It’s incredible exposure for a small brand like mine. Most celebrities don’t even know the brand—they rely on stylists—but having your pieces on them helps you grow. It’s giving us visibility and credibility.”
Dubai, where Eisha was born and raised, remains her anchor.
“I love this city. It gives you faith in the system, in opportunities. Even when sales dipped during Ramadan or Eid, I stayed positive. We were just holding on, waiting for things to improve. Dubai teaches resilience.”
Her business strategy is cautious yet bold. “I didn’t have a backup plan at first,” she admits.
“I just kept launching new collections, hoping someone would want them. That’s a lesson: always have a plan B, especially in uncertain times.” Her collections are mainly sold online, which keeps overheads low. “We’re flexible, agile, and ready to respond to customers immediately. That’s the advantage of being small.”
The journey hasn’t been without challenges, but Eisha remains undaunted. “Every day is a learning experience. You have to adapt, keep innovating, and trust your instincts. You can’t be afraid to try.”
For Eisha, the future is about continuing to grow, both in Dubai and beyond. “We’re still small, but we’re making inroads. Seeing someone like Mrunal Thakur wear our designs—it’s validation. It tells me, yes, we’re on the right track. We just keep going, keep learning, and keep creating.”
Her final advice for fellow entrepreneurs is simple: “Have faith, plan for uncertainty, and never be afraid to try. Even a tiny team, even in difficult times, can create something meaningful. Dubai has taught me that resilience pays off, and that’s how we grow together."