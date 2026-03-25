Dubai: “I honestly wake up every day thinking, it’s going to be okay,” says Eisha Kalinani, the founder of a homegrown Dubai jewelry brand.

“There’s no panic. Never once did I call my parents or even my brother wondering if we’d have food to eat. We just know we’d bounce back.”

It’s that quiet optimism, coupled with relentless drive, that carried Eisha through the uncertainty of COVID to launch her brand. She laughs as she recalls the early days.

“I was pregnant and starting a business at the same time. There were two huge life changes happening, but even then, my brand E3K Jewelry, picked up. People were open to trying something new, and that gave me confidence.”