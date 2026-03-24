Italian-Venezuelan singer launches digital lifeline for stray and abandoned animals in UAE
Dubai: While most people scroll past posts about abandoned pets in these uncertain times, UAE-based singer Sarah R Jay decided to build something that makes it harder to look away and easier to help.
“I realised there was a huge gap,” she tells Gulf News over zoom.
“Rescue organisations are overwhelmed, and more animals are being abandoned. I wanted to create something that helps - fast.”
That instinct has led to StraySpotter.com, a newly launched digital platform designed to connect people who spot abandoned or injured animals with those who can rescue them.
“It’s very simple,” Sarah explains. “If you see an animal, you report it, upload photos, and share the location. You can even mark how urgent it is.”
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The platform uses real-time geolocation, similar to Google Maps, to alert registered users within a 50-kilometre radius.
“They immediately receive notifications,” she says. “There’s also a live chat, so rescuers can coordinate instantly. Every second counts.”
The urgency is real. Across the UAE, rescue groups are reporting a spike in pet abandonment, often linked to expatriates leaving without their animals. Relocating pets is complicated, expensive, and calls for elaborate planning. Sometimes, you aren't afforded such options. So you often see dogs tied to poles, cats left in boxes with apology notes, and rabbits abandoned in parks.
“Yes, we’ve seen it ourselves,” Sarah says.
“We have more than 50 cats in our shelter now. The numbers are increasing, and rescuers are stretched.”
Her response has been to move beyond awareness. While her music has long carried social themes (her early track Sea of Sorrow gave voice to stray animals) this is her first attempt at building a real-world solution.
“Music opens hearts,” she says. “But technology can actually help save lives.”
Each report on the platform can include up to five images, along with details about the animal’s condition and urgency. The goal is simple: give rescuers enough information to act quickly and effectively.
“You don’t need a chip or anything,” she adds. “This is for any animal: injured, abandoned, or at risk. The idea is to remove barriers so people can help immediately.”
At its core, StraySpotter is about coordination.
“Right now, efforts can feel very scattered,” Sarah explains. “This brings everything together: people, information, and action.”
The initiative is also deeply personal. Since 2019, Sarah and her father have been directly involved in animal rescue, hosting and caring for dozens of cats in Ras Al Khaimah.
“The UAE has given us so much,” she says. “This is our way of paying it forward.”
A singer with a growing following and millions of streams, Sarah is used to commanding attention. But this time, she’s using that visibility differently.
“My dream is to hear from a government entity,” she says. “I’d like to donate this work so it can be developed properly, scaled, and promoted across the UAE.”
For now, the platform remains an early version, with plans to evolve into a full-fledged mobile app. Sarah is actively seeking support from authorities, tech partners, and animal welfare groups to take it further.
“I’m not an IT expert,” she admits. “I need support to build this into something bigger. But the need is urgent.”
Even as she continues to pursue her music career, her focus is clear.
“This is about impact,” she says. “If even one animal gets help faster because of this, it matters.”
And as she puts it, “No animal should be left behind during this crisis.”