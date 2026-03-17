The silent victims of war: When pets are left behind

Encouragingly, there are also examples of compassion and proactive efforts. In Dubai, authorities have launched a new initiative to support stray and abandoned animals across the emirate. Dubai Municipality has introduced AI-powered “Ehsan Stations”, with plans to install 12 smart feeding stations at key locations throughout the city. This initiative, the first of its kind in the region, aims to ensure that stray animals have access to food while also promoting responsible and humane care within the community.