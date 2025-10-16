GOLD/FOREX
Happiness on four paws: How pets take over our homes — and our hearts

They demand, disrupt, and dominate — but give back laughter, loyalty, and love

Michael Guzder,Special to Gulf News
Pets are stress-busters in fur coats, adding warmth, humour, and chaos.
If you want to be happy, share your life with a pet. But beware: some pets don’t just demand — they run the show. Take Chanel, our four-legged monarch. She wakes us at 4.30am, inspects her food and water, checks her sleeping arrangements, and ensures the house meets her exacting standards. Truth be told, Chanel doesn’t live in our house — we live in hers.

If we linger in bed, street cats outside the balcony join her chorus. Forget alarm clocks — cats are persistent, and Chanel has perfected delegation like a seasoned manager.

Kindness in the UAE

It’s heartening to see kindness in action here. Police and Civil Defence officers rescue stranded cats from rooftops or coax frightened dogs out of traffic. Delivery riders often scoop up stray kittens from busy roads.

Then there are unsung heroes who quietly feed dozens — or even hundreds — of stray cats and dogs daily. They spend their time and money keeping these animals alive, showing the UAE’s generosity and compassion. Shelters and rescue groups do extraordinary work too, sometimes going through over 80 kilograms of food daily — a vivid reminder of the dedication involved in caring for abandoned animals.

Pets with agendas

Pets aren’t always convenient. They stake claim to the most inconvenient spots. Chanel sits on whatever I’m using — newspaper, laptop, or phone. Call her, and she walks away. Try to relax, and she demands attention.

Yet pets bring joy and laughter. They are stress-busters in fur coats, adding warmth, humour, and chaos. Compared to raising children, pets are low-maintenance… in theory. You don’t pay school fees or plan weddings. Of course, food, grooming, and vet visits can be costly. In the UAE, doorstep grooming is common, and vet bills can be high — but Chanel is family, and worth every dirham.

I remember my childhood hens, which refused to lay eggs in their coop and hid them in the hedge instead. Every morning was a treasure hunt — until one summer they went on strike completely, no eggs, no explanation. Pets, it seems, have always had their own agendas.

Family, fur, and fuss

Owning a pet is a lifelong commitment. Sadly, many animals are abandoned when novelty fades. When we bring a pet into our lives, we become their world. Breaking that trust is unfair.

Even when we go on vacation, one of the first things we consider is who will care for Chanel. It is costly, but she is family. Many UAE pet owners feel the same, investing in grooming, vet visits, and safe care. Pets aren’t just companions — they are beloved household members.

Happiness on four paws

Pets are demanding, exacting, and sometimes downright bossy — but that’s part of their charm. They insist on food, attention, clean spaces, and the perfect nap spots. In return, they give loyalty, laughter, and a sense of being truly needed.

So yes, if you want to be happy, share your life with a pet. They will keep you company, keep you humble, and keep you running at their whim — just like Chanel does to my wife and me. In the UAE, where kindness is a way of life, pets are a daily reminder that compassion is not abstract; it is lived every day in feeding, grooming, rescuing, and loving creatures who ask for nothing more than our attention.

If happiness had paws, it would probably look a lot like Chanel — demanding, bossy, and utterly adored.

Michael Guzder is Senior Vice-President of Education at GEMS and a former Principal

