Man to pay ex-wife $240 every 3 months for cat support—a new divorce trend?

This sets a legal precedent in pet custody

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Caring for cats requires attention to their food, mood and health, much like raising a child
Move over alimony — the new era of divorce is all about cat support. A man in Turkey has agreed to pay his ex-wife 10,000 liras (US$240) every three months to cover the care of their two cats, making headlines and giving new meaning to “feline custody.”

The couple, Bugra and Ezgi, divorced after two years of marriage in Istanbul due to serious relationship issues. But while their romantic relationship ended, their responsibility for their cats is very much alive — and legally binding.

Ezgi was granted custody of the cats, and Bugra will provide quarterly payments for the next 10 years to cover food, vaccinations, and overall care. The amount will adjust annually for inflation and will stop only when the cats pass away. On top of that, he’ll pay Ezgi 550,000 liras (US$13,000) in financial compensation.

“Pets that are not properly cared for will become strays, and abandoning microchipped pets on the streets is illegal,” said Turkish lawyer Aylin Esra Eren, as quoted by South China Morning Post. Turkey’s animal protection laws treat pets as living beings, not property, meaning abandoning them is both abuse and a legal violation. Offenders can be fined up to 60,000 liras (US$1,400).

This groundbreaking case could reshape how divorces handle pet custody. “Caring for cats requires attention to their food, mood and health, much like raising a child,” Eren explained. The agreement is the first in Turkey to legally define pet care responsibilities, offering pets protection as family members — and setting a precedent in the booming “pet economy,” with Turkey’s population of cats and dogs reaching 20.9 million in 2023.

Whether you’re a cat lover or just enjoy a quirky legal twist, it seems one thing is clear: in Turkey, fur babies get their due.

Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience.
