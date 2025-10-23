GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Milk tea lover creates $14000 gold straw for favourite drink, loses it while biking

He had to call the police to help him rescue the straw

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
After the incident damaged his golden straw, he said he’d melt it down and have another made next summer — but lesson learned: no more pockets for precious items.
After the incident damaged his golden straw, he said he’d melt it down and have another made next summer — but lesson learned: no more pockets for precious items.
Pexels: The image is purely for illustrative purposes

What if the last straw was a real gold one?

In China, a man riding his electric bike just lost a gold straw worth 100,000 yuan (US$14,000) — and yes, he called the police to get it back.

The man, surnamed Shou from Zhejiang province, went viral after pleading for help to retrieve his tailor-made golden milk tea straw. The disaster happened when Shou, riding home at night with the straw in his trouser pocket, went over a bumpy manhole — and yikes, out popped the precious implement, as reported to South China Morning Post.

Shou panicked and spent an hour scouring the ground before giving up and dialing the authorities. Two police officers arrived and were stunned: Shou wanted them to hunt for a gold straw weighing about 100 grams.

According to the maker, Shou paid 90,000 yuan to have the straw made. With gold prices surging more than 10% in just a month, the straw’s value shot up to 100,000 yuan.

Armed with torches, the officers combed the area for half an hour and finally spotted the glittering straw about 100 metres from the manhole. Shou was ecstatic: “Now my wife will not punish me by demanding I kneel on a washboard.”

In case you’re wondering, kneeling on a washboard is a humorous Chinese idiom for when a wife punishes her husband.

Shou has been buying gold for a decade and has a silver straw for milk tea too. After the incident damaged his golden straw, he said he’d melt it down and have another made next summer — but lesson learned: no more pockets for precious items.

Clearly, Shou’s love for milk tea is matched only by his love for luxury — and thanks to quick police work, he didn’t have to kneel on a washboard either.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Yuan said her husband grew stingy, gambling by day and tipping livestreamers, with one receiving $168K.

Man wins $1.4m lottery, ditches wife for live-streamer

2m read
When she learned of his death she reportedly rushed to the funeral home within hours.

Woman uses dead man’s fingerprints for $280K loan

2m read
He would order food to a made-up address

Man scams delivery app, gets free food for two years

2m read
The incident took place in February at China’s biggest hotpot chain.

Viral prank: Teens fined $309,000 for peeing in hotpot

2m read