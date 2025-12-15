Cat survives 10-minute spin in washing machine, walks out with just a red nose

Curiosity got the cat in a spin—literally; only a red nose marks the ordeal
A mischievous cat in eastern China is lucky to be alive after taking an unplanned spin in a washing machine. Jintiao, the adventurous feline, somehow climbed into the drum while the machine was running and spent more than 10 minutes being tumbled around. Miraculously, the only visible damage was a bright red nose and soggy, bedraggled fur, as reported by South China Morning Post.
The incident was caught on video and shared by owner @jiemodaxiaojie on December 5, Douyinm the platform, quickly going viral with over 217,000 likes and 20,000 comments. In the footage, Jintiao stumbles out of the drum, shivering and drenched, as the owner looks on, hesitant to touch him for fear of worsening any injuries. Two days later, follow-up videos showed a fully recovered, lively Jintiao, pawing at the camera like nothing ever happened.
Online, reactions ranged from horrified disbelief to sharp criticism. Some commenters accused the owner of negligence, saying it was irresponsible not to check the drum before running the machine or rush the cat to a vet. Others were more sympathetic, offering practical tips to prevent future “laundry adventures” and reminding pet owners to always check appliances for curious paws. The story also revived memories of similar accidents in the region, including kittens trapped in washing machines, some of whom suffered serious internal injuries.
Despite the criticism, Jintiao’s owner insisted she acted carefully, fearing that moving the cat immediately could make things worse. And for the internet, the video served as both a heart-stopping lesson and a source of meme-worthy content. With his dramatic escape behind him, Jintiao is reportedly back to his normal, playful self, probably plotting his next stunt—hopefully somewhere a little less spin-cycle-y.
Lesson learned: in households with curious cats, the washing machine drum is now officially off-limits.
