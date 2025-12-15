Cat survives 10-minute spin in washing machine, walks out with just a red nose

Online, reactions ranged from horrified disbelief to sharp criticism. Some commenters accused the owner of negligence, saying it was irresponsible not to check the drum before running the machine or rush the cat to a vet. Others were more sympathetic, offering practical tips to prevent future “laundry adventures” and reminding pet owners to always check appliances for curious paws. The story also revived memories of similar accidents in the region, including kittens trapped in washing machines, some of whom suffered serious internal injuries.