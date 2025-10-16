But I might finally win Ziggy over with a…blink? Or so, research says. This week, a new study in Nature revealed that the way to a cat’s heart might just be… a blink. Psychologists in the United Kingdom studied dozens of cats with healthy eyesight to see how they react to ‘slow blinks.’ What’s a slow blink? Think a series of half-blinks followed by a gentle narrowing of the eyes—or even a full, relaxed eye closure.