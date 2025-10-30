Heroic engineer rescues cat trapped for 45 days in building shaft

Dramatic rescue followed a viral plea from the cat’s owner
Dubai: A young Egyptian man has rescued a Persian cat that was trapped in a shaft between two residential buildings for 45 days, after an online plea from the cat’s owner went viral.
The cat had fallen from the window of its owner’s flat while playing and became wedged in a gap only a few centimetres wide on the fourth floor, unable to move. For weeks, the distraught owner lowered food daily on a long stick, fearing the animal could not be saved.
As the story spread across social media, calls poured into Engineer Ahmed Al Muqaddam, widely known as a 'cat-rescuing hero' for his daring missions. Responding to the appeal, he volunteered to help, descending by rope between the two buildings in a tense, hours-long operation before finally reaching and safely retrieving the terrified cat.
“I found several people trying to rescue her, but it was impossible due to how tight the space was,” Al Muqaddam said. “It took me nearly two hours, but eventually I managed to reach her and pull her out safely.”
Social media users flooded platforms with messages of gratitude and admiration for Engineer Ahmed Al Muqaddam, praising his courage, compassion, and selflessness. Many described him as a real-life hero who risked his safety to save a helpless animal trapped for weeks.
