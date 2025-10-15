Jamie Foxx, Maxwell, Jill Scott, Flea, Doja Cat and more react to the death of D'Angelo

"My friend Gary Harris brought this musician named D’Angelo over to my NYC apt. He was trying to figure out what to do with the music he’d brought with him. I listened to every cut...not just out of respect but because it was smoking. At the end of the encounter he asked me, “What should I do with it?” I remember this as if it were yesterday. I said, “Put it out. It’s perfect!” Being the #artist he is, I guess he had to explore some ways to make it better. About a year later I heard one of those songs on the radio. It was #genius and it was exactly what he had played for me. I know...I still have the original cassette. — the legendary musician, record producer and co-founder of Chic, on X.