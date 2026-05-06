Best Amazon deals today: Top picks in robot vacuums, karaoke machines and designer perfumes

These are the kinds of discounts that don’t tend to stay around for long. With limited-time offers and fast-moving stock, popular picks can return to full price quickly, so anything that catches your eye is worth a closer look sooner rather than later.

From smarter home cleaning to easy party upgrades and everyday luxury, Amazon’s latest deals cover a little bit of everything right now. You can find robot vacuums designed to handle pet hair and daily mess, karaoke machines made for spontaneous home gatherings, and designer perfumes that offer a touch of luxury without the usual price tag.

Pros

Strong Twin-Turbine 2× 4000Pa suction handles pet hair and carpet debris well

Self-empty station reduces manual cleaning for up to 45 days

Active detangling roller brush helps minimise hair tangles

Smart laser navigation creates accurate room maps

Easy-to-use app with custom cleaning zones and scheduling

Good value compared to premium robot vacuum models

Cons

Mopping performance is lighter than higher-end hybrid models

Some users report mixed long-term reliability

Dust bags will need periodic replacement

Advanced obstacle avoidance is not as sophisticated as flagship competitors

If you have pets, long hair, carpets, or simply no patience for daily vacuuming, the eufy Clean X8 Pro makes a convincing case for itself. Designed to take over the most annoying parts of floor cleaning, this robot vacuum combines strong suction, self-emptying convenience, and smart mapping into one surprisingly hands-off system. It’s particularly appealing for busy households that want cleaner floors without constantly babysitting a device. While the mopping function is more suited to maintenance cleans than deep scrubbing, the vacuuming performance is where this model really shines.

The standout feature here is the self-emptying station, which automatically transfers dust and debris into a sealed 2.5L dust bag. For pet owners especially, that means fewer trips to the bin and significantly less contact with dust and hair. The Active Detangling roller brush is another practical touch, automatically loosening wrapped hair after cleaning cycles—something anyone with pets or long hair will appreciate.

Navigation is handled through eufy’s iPath laser system, which maps rooms accurately and allows users to set virtual boundaries and no-go zones through the app. It moves methodically rather than randomly, helping it cover spaces efficiently without repeatedly bumping into furniture.