Best Amazon deals today: Air purifier, hair serum and treadmill offers from top brands

Deals do tend to change quickly, so it’s worth revisiting regularly. And for Prime members, eligible items also come with faster delivery, making it even easier to get what you need without the wait.

To make things easier, we’ve pulled together a selection of standout deals currently available, so you don’t have to scroll endlessly. So be it changing your home setup, trying a new beauty buy, or picking up a useful tech gadget, the discounts are all in one place.

The advantage with Amazon is that offers refresh constantly across categories like gadgets, home appliances, beauty, fitness, and everyday essentials. That means there’s often something new on discount, sometimes at noticeably lower prices than usual.

There’s a certain satisfaction in spotting a good deal, especially when it’s on something you were already planning to buy.

Overall, customer reviews consistently position the LEVOIT Core Mini as a simple yet effective everyday air purifier, quiet enough for night use, compact enough for small spaces, and reliable enough for noticeable improvements in freshness, allergens, and general air quality.

Some users also highlight the aroma-compatible design, which allows essential oils to be added for a mild fragrance boost. This feature is often described as a small but pleasant bonus, helping the purifier double as a calming sleep-time device.

Odour control is another standout point in feedback. Thanks to the activated carbon filter, customers report noticeable improvement in eliminating everyday smells—from cooking odours to pet-related scents—making rooms feel fresher overall. Allergy sufferers, in particular, mention that it helps reduce discomfort linked to dust and airborne particles.

The purifier also includes a soft night-light feature, which adds gentle ambient lighting rather than harsh brightness. Users appreciate this for night-time use, especially in bedrooms, where it helps with visibility without disrupting sleep. Another frequently praised feature is its compact, portable design, with reviewers noting that it fits easily on bedside tables or work desks without taking up space.

At the heart of its appeal is its quiet 25dB operation, which users frequently highlight in reviews. Many describe it as “barely noticeable” in use, making it particularly popular for light sleepers who want cleaner air without background noise. Several customers also mention waking up to a fresher-feeling room, with reduced stuffiness and fewer triggers for allergies like sneezing or itchy noses. One reviewer even noted noticing a difference in air quality within a day, describing the bedroom air as feeling “light and clean,” with a subtle cooling effect.

The LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier is a bedroom-friendly device designed to clean the air while doubling up as a subtle night-time companion. Built with a 3-in-1 filtration system, it combines a pre-filter, main filter, and activated carbon layer to trap everyday pollutants such as smoke, dust, pet dander, allergens, and lingering odours. Despite its small footprint, it’s positioned as a practical option for bedrooms, offices, and desktops where space is limited but cleaner air still matters.

Looking to change your fitness goals? Well, look no further. The PowerMax Fitness JogPad-2 Treadmill is a solid home fitness solution that tries to balance power, space-saving design, and everyday usability, especially for users who want a treadmill that fits into apartments or smaller home gyms without sacrificing performance. Powered by a 4.0HP peak DC motor, it delivers a surprisingly strong and steady running experience for its category, supporting speeds from walking up to 15 km/hr running, which makes it versatile enough for beginners as well as more consistent cardio users.

One of its most talked-about features is the double foldable design, which allows the treadmill to be collapsed more efficiently than standard foldable models. Users frequently highlight this in reviews, noting that it feels genuinely practical for small spaces and can be stored away without much hassle. The inclusion of transport wheels further adds to its “move-and-store” convenience, making it a popular pick for home users who don’t have dedicated workout rooms.

Performance-wise, the 5-layer shock-absorbing running belt is designed to reduce impact on joints while also keeping noise levels relatively low. Many customer reviews describe it as 'quieter than expected,' especially when compared to older or bulkier home treadmills, making it suitable for shared living spaces. The LED dual display and touch screen interface also receive positive mentions for being simple to read and easy to navigate during workouts, even for first-time users.

Build quality feedback is generally positive, with users appreciating its stability during use and its ability to support up to 120 kg user weight capacity. Several reviews highlight that it feels sturdy enough for daily walking and jogging routines, with one recurring sentiment being that it performs better than expected at its price point, especially during regular home use.