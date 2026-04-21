ELMAX Salon & Spa redefines luxury hair colour in Dubai with international expertise and precision

ELMAX specialises in seamless balayage, airtouch blonding & more
In a city where many salons offer hair colour, very few truly master complex colour work. At ELMAX Hair Salon, the focus goes beyond standard services—delivering advanced, technically demanding transformations with control, structure, and precision.
Recognised for its expertise in high-level colour techniques, ELMAX specialises in seamless balayage, airtouch blonding, advanced colour correction, dimensional blondes and brunettes, as well as root shadowing, glossing, and tone balancing. These services require more than creativity—they demand technical depth, accuracy, and the ability to manage long-term hair integrity.
Founded by Elizabeth Trebouta, who studied business at leading institutions in the UK and France, ELMAX was built on a clear vision: to bring structured European standards and consistency into Dubai’s beauty industry. Now operating successfully for over seven years, the salon has established itself as a trusted destination for clients seeking reliable, high-end results.
Located within refined 5-star hotel environments in JLT and Dubai Media City, ELMAX offers a setting that reflects its service philosophy—calm, detail-oriented, and focused on quality over volume. The salon’s team of internationally trained master stylists brings experience from key global beauty markets, ensuring techniques and standards aligned with the latest international practices.
Each appointment begins with a structured consultation. Hair history, condition, skin tone, and lifestyle are carefully assessed before any technical work begins. This method allows for controlled, customised colour solutions that enhance the client’s appearance while maintaining hair health and longevity.
“Clients today expect more than just colour—they want precision, consistency, and results that last,” a representative of ELMAX Salon & Spa explains.
Beyond technical delivery, the overall client experience is carefully designed. Conveniently located minutes from Dubai Marina, JBR, and Palm Jumeirah, both branches offer complimentary valet parking, an essential element in Dubai’s fast-paced lifestyle. Removing the stress of parking allows clients to transition seamlessly into a relaxed, premium environment.
In addition to advanced hair services, ELMAX provides a full range of beauty and wellness treatments, including nails, facials, and spa therapies. Its multicultural team—trained across Russian, Asian, and Arabic techniques—ensures a refined and adaptable approach suited to Dubai’s diverse clientele.
As demand continues to grow for high-quality, personalised hair colour in Dubai, ELMAX Salon & Spa strengthens its position in key premium segments, including blonde transformations, balayage expertise, and complex colour correction.
With a consistent track record, international expertise, and a structured approach to service, ELMAX continues to refine standards in Dubai’s competitive salon industry.
For more information, visit www.elmaxdubai.com or follow ELMAX Salon & Spa on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/elmax_salon_and_spa for the latest transformations and client results.