Trump: War in Iran has been won, 'Iran is going to make a deal', no nuclear weapons

Trump predicts new deal: 'There won't be any nuclear weapons, Iran has agreed to that'
US President Donald Trump has declared: "This war has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news."
Trump also pointed out: "Iran is going to make a deal. The new leadership gave us a significant present that showed me that we're dealing with the right people."
Trump spoke during a swearing-in ceremony for new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
He did not mention the people on the Iranian side that the US leadership is currently dealing with.
Trump added: "There won’t be any nuclear weapons. Iran has agreed to that. We’re in a good bargaining position. We’re way ahead of schedule and they have no navy, air force, or missile protection. Most of their launches we’ve killed."
The US leader also confirmed talks with still-unnamed Iranian negotiators: "We’re in negotiations right now. Iran would like to make a deal, and who wouldn’t if you were there? Pretty much everything they have is gone."
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also added: "Never has a modern military, been so rapidly and historically obliterated, defeated, from day one, with overwhelming firepower... that’s why we see ourselves as part of this negotiation as well. We negotiate with bombs. You have a choice, as we loiter over the top of Tehran... about your future."