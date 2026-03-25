GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Trump: War in Iran has been won, 'Iran is going to make a deal', no nuclear weapons

Trump predicts new deal: 'There won't be any nuclear weapons, Iran has agreed to that'

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
AP file

US President Donald Trump has declared: "This war has been won. The only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news."

Trump also pointed out: "Iran is going to make a deal. The new leadership gave us a significant present that showed me that we're dealing with the right people."

Trump spoke during a swearing-in ceremony for new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

He did not mention the people on the Iranian side that the US leadership is currently dealing with.

'Way ahead of schedule'

Trump added: "There won’t be any nuclear weapons. Iran has agreed to that. We’re in a good bargaining position. We’re way ahead of schedule and they have no navy, air force, or missile protection. Most of their launches we’ve killed."

The US leader also confirmed talks with still-unnamed Iranian negotiators: "We’re in negotiations right now. Iran would like to make a deal, and who wouldn’t if you were there? Pretty much everything they have is gone."

Iran military obliterated

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also added: "Never has a modern military, been so rapidly and historically obliterated, defeated, from day one, with overwhelming firepower... that’s why we see ourselves as part of this negotiation as well. We negotiate with bombs. You have a choice, as we loiter over the top of Tehran... about your future."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Left), US President Donald Trump, and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir pose for a photo at the White House in Washington, on September 25, 2025. — X/@PakPMO

How Pakistan rises as key US-Iran war mediator

3m read
President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departing on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, March 20, 2026, in Washington.

Trump warns Iran: 48-hour ultimatum on Strait of Hormuz

2m read
President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) stop to speak to reporters as he departs the White House on March 20 in Washington, DC.

Troops surge: Is Trump really winding down Iran war?

4m read
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Insider is 'best choice' to lead post-war Iran: Trump

5m read