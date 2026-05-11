Majid Al Mohandis to light up Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena with special Eid concert

Over the years, Al Mohandis has delivered several hit songs that have become staples for Arabic music fans, including Hattan, Ana Blayak, Tihibak Rohy, Al Fatena, and Akh Qalby. His concerts are known for their emotional atmosphere, with audiences often singing along to every word.

His journey into music wasn’t always easy. Despite facing opposition from his family early on, Al Mohandis continued to pursue his passion for music while working different jobs, including as a tailor, before eventually making a breakthrough in the Arabic music industry. Today, he is regarded as one of the region’s most iconic performers, with fans often referring to him as the “Voice of Diamond” for his distinctive singing style.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.