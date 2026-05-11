Majid Al Mohandis to light up Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena with special Eid concert

Arab music icon brings his greatest hits and emotional ballads to Dubai stage
Dubai: Majid Al Mohandis is set to perform live at Coca-Cola Arena on May 29 as part of a special Eid concert in Dubai.
Known as one of the Arab world’s most beloved singers, Majid Al Mohandis has spent more than three decades building a loyal fan base with his emotional ballads, smooth vocals, and romantic lyrics.
Born in Baghdad as Majid Abd al-Amir Adir al-Attabi, the singer originally studied engineering before choosing music as a career path — a decision that later earned him the nickname “Al Mohandis,” meaning “The Engineer” in Arabic.
His journey into music wasn’t always easy. Despite facing opposition from his family early on, Al Mohandis continued to pursue his passion for music while working different jobs, including as a tailor, before eventually making a breakthrough in the Arabic music industry. Today, he is regarded as one of the region’s most iconic performers, with fans often referring to him as the “Voice of Diamond” for his distinctive singing style.
Over the years, Al Mohandis has delivered several hit songs that have become staples for Arabic music fans, including Hattan, Ana Blayak, Tihibak Rohy, Al Fatena, and Akh Qalby. His concerts are known for their emotional atmosphere, with audiences often singing along to every word.
Beyond music, the Iraqi-Saudi singer has also appeared on popular television talent shows. He was featured on Arab Idol and later joined the judging panel of Saudi Idol, alongside stars including Ahlam and Assala.
His upcoming Eid concert at Coca-Cola Arena is expected to attract fans from across the UAE for a night of live music, nostalgia, and some of his biggest hits.
Tickets are on sale now.
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