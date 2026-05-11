GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Majid Al Mohandis to light up Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena with special Eid concert

Arab music icon brings his greatest hits and emotional ballads to Dubai stage

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Majid Al Mohandis
Majid Al Mohandis
Supplied

Dubai: Majid Al Mohandis is set to perform live at Coca-Cola Arena on May 29 as part of a special Eid concert in Dubai.

Known as one of the Arab world’s most beloved singers, Majid Al Mohandis has spent more than three decades building a loyal fan base with his emotional ballads, smooth vocals, and romantic lyrics.

Born in Baghdad as Majid Abd al-Amir Adir al-Attabi, the singer originally studied engineering before choosing music as a career path — a decision that later earned him the nickname “Al Mohandis,” meaning “The Engineer” in Arabic.

His journey into music wasn’t always easy. Despite facing opposition from his family early on, Al Mohandis continued to pursue his passion for music while working different jobs, including as a tailor, before eventually making a breakthrough in the Arabic music industry. Today, he is regarded as one of the region’s most iconic performers, with fans often referring to him as the “Voice of Diamond” for his distinctive singing style.

Over the years, Al Mohandis has delivered several hit songs that have become staples for Arabic music fans, including Hattan, Ana Blayak, Tihibak Rohy, Al Fatena, and Akh Qalby. His concerts are known for their emotional atmosphere, with audiences often singing along to every word.

Beyond music, the Iraqi-Saudi singer has also appeared on popular television talent shows. He was featured on Arab Idol and later joined the judging panel of Saudi Idol, alongside stars including Ahlam and Assala.

His upcoming Eid concert at Coca-Cola Arena is expected to attract fans from across the UAE for a night of live music, nostalgia, and some of his biggest hits.

Tickets are on sale now.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
EidUAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

Inside Coca-Cola Arena Dubai's secret backstage world

6m read
After months of quieter evenings, the country is gearing up for a run of live events and film releases that covers just about every taste

UAE’s May entertainment lineup is packed

6m read
UAE concerts are returning in full swing

The first UAE concert of 2026 is here: 5 more gigs

3m read
Coca cola arena Big Clearance Sale

Dubai’s clearance sale extended at Coca-Cola arena

2m read