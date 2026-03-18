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Eid Al Fitr 2026 in UAE: Dubai announces family-only beaches, live performances at parks

Municipality ensures Eid readiness with inspections, preparedness of public facilities

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Eid Al Fitr 2026 in UAE: Dubai announces family-only beaches, live performances at parks

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has designated several public beaches as family-only zones for the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The designated beaches are: Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2 (including the night beach), Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1 (including the night beach), and Umm Suqeim 2 beaches.

As part of the Season of Wulfa, major parks like Mushrif National Park, Al Mamzar Park, and Zabeel Park will host evening Eid activities, including live performances and cultural showcases from 4–7 pm on the first two days.

In a first, Nad Al Sheba Park will stage a dedicated Eid celebration in rural Dubai, featuring workshops and appearances by Modhesh and Dana, the civic body announced.

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