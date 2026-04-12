GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Flying out of Dubai with a pet? You need to know this

These are the documents you need

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Flying out of Dubai with a pet? You need to know this
Unsplash

Travelling with pets on your mind? Make things easier on yourself by getting the paperwork in order. Dubai Municipality put out an Instagram post explaining the documents you need to fly with your little fur balls.

But first, you’ve got to:

  • Microchip and register your pet.  

  • Ensure all his/her vaccinations are in order – especially rabies.

  • Next you need to get a veterinary health certificate.

Don’t forget to do your homework. Find out what you’ll need at your destination. This may include tests or quarantine.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Finally, coordinate with the airline about transport and advance booking. You may need to purchase tickets beforehand and it's imperative to know about flying restrictions. For instance, some airlines allow dogs up to 7 kilos (including crate) into the cabin while others only allow dogs to fly out in cargo.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Qatar, France leaders discuss latest developments

Qatar, France leaders discuss latest developments

1m read
Supporting animal welfare during a time of uncertainty

Supporting animal welfare during a time of uncertainty

4m read
Emirates steps up pet travel support as schedules remain uncertain.

Emirates adds pet travel support for UAE departures

2m read
Pets travel requirements to know

Pet travel guidelines for UAE residents to consider

5m read