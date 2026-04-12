Flying out of Dubai with a pet? You need to know this

These are the documents you need
Travelling with pets on your mind? Make things easier on yourself by getting the paperwork in order. Dubai Municipality put out an Instagram post explaining the documents you need to fly with your little fur balls.
But first, you’ve got to:
Microchip and register your pet.
Ensure all his/her vaccinations are in order – especially rabies.
Next you need to get a veterinary health certificate.
Don’t forget to do your homework. Find out what you’ll need at your destination. This may include tests or quarantine.
Finally, coordinate with the airline about transport and advance booking. You may need to purchase tickets beforehand and it's imperative to know about flying restrictions. For instance, some airlines allow dogs up to 7 kilos (including crate) into the cabin while others only allow dogs to fly out in cargo.