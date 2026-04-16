New offer lowers cost of flying with pets in cabin until end-May 2026
Dubai: Etihad Airways has introduced a limited-time pricing offer for its Pets Onboard service, lowering the cost of travelling with cats and dogs in the cabin in response to rising demand from passengers.
The airline is offering the service at $399 per flight segment for bookings and travel completed by May 31, making it more accessible for travellers who prefer to keep their pets with them during the journey.
Etihad remains the only UAE airline that allows pets to travel in the aircraft cabin, a feature that continues to attract pet owners seeking a more controlled and comfortable travel experience.
The service allows small cats and dogs to remain in the cabin in approved carriers, reducing separation during the flight and offering greater visibility and control for owners.
“For many of our guests, pets are part of the family, and we understand how important it is to travel together. The service allows small cats and dogs to travel in the aircraft cabin alongside their owners, helping reduce stress for pets while allowing guests to keep their pets close throughout the journey,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways.
“By making our Pets Onboard service more accessible, we hope to welcome even more guests travelling with their pets while continuing to offer the warmth, care and peace of mind that define the Etihad experience.”
Pets must travel in approved carriers throughout the flight, with placement depending on the cabin class and seating choice.
In Economy, carriers are placed under the seat in front, while passengers seeking more space can purchase an additional seat for their pet. In Business, pets are accommodated with an extra seat, providing more room and consistency in handling.