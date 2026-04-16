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Etihad cuts pet travel cost, launches $399 cabin offer

New offer lowers cost of flying with pets in cabin until end-May 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Etihad remains the only airline in the UAE to offer pets the option to travel in the cabin
Etihad remains the only airline in the UAE to offer pets the option to travel in the cabin
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Dubai: Etihad Airways has introduced a limited-time pricing offer for its Pets Onboard service, lowering the cost of travelling with cats and dogs in the cabin in response to rising demand from passengers.

The airline is offering the service at $399 per flight segment for bookings and travel completed by May 31, making it more accessible for travellers who prefer to keep their pets with them during the journey.

Etihad remains the only UAE airline that allows pets to travel in the aircraft cabin, a feature that continues to attract pet owners seeking a more controlled and comfortable travel experience.

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The service allows small cats and dogs to remain in the cabin in approved carriers, reducing separation during the flight and offering greater visibility and control for owners.

“For many of our guests, pets are part of the family, and we understand how important it is to travel together. The service allows small cats and dogs to travel in the aircraft cabin alongside their owners, helping reduce stress for pets while allowing guests to keep their pets close throughout the journey,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways.

“By making our Pets Onboard service more accessible, we hope to welcome even more guests travelling with their pets while continuing to offer the warmth, care and peace of mind that define the Etihad experience.”

Cabin arrangements and flexibility

Pets must travel in approved carriers throughout the flight, with placement depending on the cabin class and seating choice.

In Economy, carriers are placed under the seat in front, while passengers seeking more space can purchase an additional seat for their pet. In Business, pets are accommodated with an extra seat, providing more room and consistency in handling.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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