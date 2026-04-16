The airline is offering the service at $399 per flight segment for bookings and travel completed by May 31, making it more accessible for travellers who prefer to keep their pets with them during the journey.

“For many of our guests, pets are part of the family, and we understand how important it is to travel together. The service allows small cats and dogs to travel in the aircraft cabin alongside their owners, helping reduce stress for pets while allowing guests to keep their pets close throughout the journey,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways.

In Economy, carriers are placed under the seat in front, while passengers seeking more space can purchase an additional seat for their pet. In Business, pets are accommodated with an extra seat, providing more room and consistency in handling.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.