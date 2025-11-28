Flying with Emirates this holiday? 10 things every passenger must know

Avoid delays! Check-in, passports, power banks and more to breeze through airports
Travelling with Emirates?
How to use online/app check-in & DXB Biometrics?
What are the best check-in options?
Passport rules & essential documents
Power bank rules on board
EU EES & India e-Arrival Card requirements?
With December weekends marking peak travel from Dubai, Emirates has issued a travel advisory urging passengers to plan ahead and avoid delays.
Travellers are advised to arrive at least three hours before departure and consider using the Dubai Metro to bypass airport road congestion.
Passengers can check in online or via the Emirates App to receive a digital boarding pass. The app also allows registration for the Biometrics path at DXB, enabling faster passage through smart gates, boarding, and Emirates lounges.
Dubai Airport counters: Open 24 hours before flights (12 hours for US-bound passengers).
City check-in at ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC: 24 to 4 hours before flight (not for US flights).
Ajman Central Bus Terminal: 24 to 4 hours before flight for passengers from northern Emirates.
Passengers should ensure their contact details are up to date via Manage Your Booking to receive real-time updates.
UAE nationals must have a minimum of six months’ validity on passports or Emirates ID for international travel (except GCC).
Passport renewal services are available at Terminal 3, Arrival Level Immigration, typically taking around 30 minutes.
EU Entry/Exit System (EES): From October 12, non-EU/Schengen nationals travelling for short stays (up to 90 days) will have biometric data digitally recorded at Schengen borders. Passengers should allow extra time at border checks.
India e-Arrival Card: From October, non-Indian nationals must complete the online e-Arrival Card 72–24 hours before departure to avoid delays at immigration.
Power banks on board: From October, passengers may carry one power bank in cabin baggage only, must not exceed 100Wh, and cannot be charged onboard.
Expect high travel volumes – December weekends are peak travel from Dubai.
Arrive early – At least three hours before departure from Dubai.
Use Dubai Metro – Avoid airport congestion.
Check in digitally – Emirates App or emirates.com for mobile boarding pass.
Biometrics at DXB – Register via the app for faster airport passage.
Airport check-in options – Dubai counters, ICD Brookfield Place, or Ajman Bus Terminal.
Check travel documents – Six-month validity for passports or Emirates ID.
EU EES – Biometric entry/exit for non-EU/Schengen travellers from 12 October.
India e-Arrival Card – Complete online 72–24 hours before departure.
Power bank rules – One per passenger in cabin baggage only, max 100Wh, no charging onboard.
Tip: Always use digital services, check in early, and allow extra time at airports to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey during the busy holiday season.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox