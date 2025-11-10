GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates urges US passengers to arrive 4 hours early amid airport delays

Dubai carrier issues travel advisory as extended security screening affects US airports

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The travel advisory follows widespread disruption to US air travel in recent weeks, as the US government shutdown moves into its 41st day.
The travel advisory follows widespread disruption to US air travel in recent weeks, as the US government shutdown moves into its 41st day.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai's Emirates Airline has urged passengers departing from the United States to arrive at airports four hours before their scheduled flights due to extended security screening times.

The advisory, issued to its US passengers, comes as American airports grapple with operational challenges affecting travellers across the country.

"Customers departing from any of Emirates' U.S. gateways are advised to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure due to extended security screening times," the airline stated in its passenger update.

Emirates operates flights from major US cities including New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

The Dubai-based carrier has advised passengers to check their flight status online and ensure contact details are up to date through its Manage Your Booking portal.

"To ensure you receive timely updates, please make sure your contact details are correct," the airline said, adding that customers using chauffeur-drive services would be contacted directly about any schedule changes.

The travel advisory follows widespread disruption to US air travel in recent weeks, as the US government shutdown moves into its 41st day. According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 3,300 flights were cancelled across the United States on Sunday, with approximately 10,000 flights delayed.

About 13,000 air traffic controllers are classified as "essential" employees and have been forced to work without pay since the shutdown began on October. Reports say controllers are exhibiting fatigue and some are refusing to show up for work, creating serious staffing shortages at airports.

Moreover, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had ordered reductions in air traffic last week, requiring airlines to cut domestic flights by up to 10 percent by the end of this week.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy warned that air travel could "slow to a trickle" as the country approaches the Thanksgiving holiday on November 27, traditionally one of the busiest travel periods in America.

"As we get closer to Thanksgiving travel, I think what's going to happen is you're going to have air travel slow to a trickle," Duffy told Fox News on Sunday.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelDubai travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Thick fog in Basra, Kuwait, and Ahvaz caused poor visibility.

9 Kuwaiti planes make emergency landings in Iraq

1m read
Travellers at Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US.

List of major US airports facing staffing shortages

2m read
Plumes of smoke rise from the area of a UPS cargo plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Engine fell off US plane before deadly crash: officials

3m read
Airline urges travellers to check the validity of their document before arriving at the airport

UAE–Dhaka flights disrupted after Dhaka airport blaze

2m read