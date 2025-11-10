"Customers departing from any of Emirates' U.S. gateways are advised to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours prior to their scheduled flight departure due to extended security screening times," the airline stated in its passenger update.

About 13,000 air traffic controllers are classified as "essential" employees and have been forced to work without pay since the shutdown began on October. Reports say controllers are exhibiting fatigue and some are refusing to show up for work, creating serious staffing shortages at airports.

The travel advisory follows widespread disruption to US air travel in recent weeks, as the US government shutdown moves into its 41st day. According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, more than 3,300 flights were cancelled across the United States on Sunday, with approximately 10,000 flights delayed.

