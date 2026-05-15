Thailand officially launches Thai Fruits & Food Festival 2026 across 16 Choithrams stores in the UAE

Running from 15 to 31 May 2026 across 16 Choithrams stores in the UAE, the campaign features a wide selection of Thai fruits, food products, condiments, beverages, and grocery items, with exclusive promotions of up to 25 per cent off selected products. Business partners, importers, and retailers are invited to explore co-promotional opportunities, special trade deals, and partnership initiatives with Thai exporters and Choithrams. This collaboration aims to increase visibility, attract new customers, and build mutually beneficial trade connections.