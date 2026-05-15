Thailand officially launches Thai Fruits & Food Festival 2026 across 16 Choithrams stores in the UAE

Event reaffirms Thailand’s commitment to supporting UAE trade partners, retailers
The Ministry of Commerce, Royal Thai Government, through the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and Thai Trade Center Dubai, officially inaugurated the Thai Fruits & Food Festival 2026 at Choithrams Green Community Supermarket – DIP on Friday, 15 May 2026. This event reaffirms Thailand’s commitment to supporting trade partners, retailers, importers, and consumers in the UAE during the current economic climate.
Running from 15 to 31 May 2026 across 16 Choithrams stores in the UAE, the campaign features a wide selection of Thai fruits, food products, condiments, beverages, and grocery items, with exclusive promotions of up to 25 per cent off selected products. Business partners, importers, and retailers are invited to explore co-promotional opportunities, special trade deals, and partnership initiatives with Thai exporters and Choithrams. This collaboration aims to increase visibility, attract new customers, and build mutually beneficial trade connections.
This year’s campaign highlights Thailand as a leading tropical fruit destination under the theme “Thailand: The Land of Tropical Fruits.” Consumers can enjoy Thailand’s most celebrated fruits, including durian, mangosteen, mangoes, rambutans, longans, coconuts, and other freshly harvested produce from Thai orchards.
Beyond the products, the festival showcases Thailand’s culinary heritage, agricultural excellence, and vibrant culture. It offers consumers in the UAE an authentic and distinctive retail experience.
Featured products include Thai jasmine rice, coconut milk, ready-to-eat curries, sauces, condiments, snacks, and other signature Thai grocery items. These products are increasingly popular among UAE consumers for their quality, authenticity, and value.
The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished representatives from the Royal Thai Government, including Bolbongse Vangphaen, Ambassador of Thailand to Abu Dhabi; Merica Sivara, Deputy Consul-General and Acting Consul-General; Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai; and Pasabhu Upathamwaranon, Assistant Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai.
Representing Choithrams UAE were Mark Mortimer-Davies, Chief Executive Officer; Rod Maxfield, Head of Marketing; Brian Ballinger, Head of Fresh Food GCC; and Pankaj Sajnani, Commercial Head – GCC Grocery Food & Frozen, together with key partners, business leaders, and members of the media.
As part of Thailand’s ongoing trade promotion in the UAE, the campaign aims to strengthen recognition and availability of Thai products. It also supports retailers and importers in building consumer trust and stimulating market activity during the current economic situation.
At the opening ceremony, Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of Thai Trade Center Dubai, emphasised the initiative's importance in supporting both businesses and consumers.
“This promotion reflects the continued commitment of the Royal Thai Government to work closely with our partners in the UAE. Through collaborations with trusted retailers such as Choithrams, we intend not only to support Thai exporters, importers, and retailers, but also to provide consumers with greater access to quality Thai products at attractive prices amid this challenging period,” said Ratananaka.
“Thailand continues to be dedicated to delivering high-quality food products and fresh produce to international markets while strengthening long-term trade relations and consumer confidence in Thai products.”
Thailand is internationally recognised for its agricultural exports, food innovation, and high food safety standards. In the UAE, Thai products are increasingly valued for their freshness, authenticity, premium quality, and culinary diversity.
The Thai Fruits & Food Festival 2026 reinforces Thailand’s “Kitchen of the World” vision by promoting Thai soft power through food culture, culinary expertise, and premium agricultural products.
Consumers across the UAE can enjoy the promotion at the following participating Choithrams stores: Al Rais, Dubai Tower SM, Safa Park SM, Sharjah Marine SM, Trident Grand Mall, Umm Suqeim SM, Green Community SM, Falcon SM, Al Mahda SM, Al Suroor Superstore, Bay Square SM, Manhattan Tower SM, The Greens SM, Showroom Mirdif SM, Silicon Oasis, and DEC Marina.
The campaign is expected to further strengthen Thailand-UAE trade relations and increase awareness and demand for Thai fruits and food products throughout the UAE.
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For business inquiries, cooperation opportunities, or partnership discussions, please contact the Thai Trade Center Dubai at +971 4 548 5764.
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