Sweet milestone: UAE gets a taste of India’s GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja mangoes

India’s Rewa Sundarja mango joins elite list of GI exports to Gulf region
India’s premium GI-tagged Rewa Sundarja mangoes have officially entered the UAE market, marking a key milestone in the global journey of one of Madhya Pradesh’s most distinctive fruits, according to a post by the Official Instagram account of Embassy of India in UAE.
The first commercial consignment, weighing one metric tonne, was exported on June 26, 2026, by M/s Salt Range Foods Pvt. Ltd., with facilitation from the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The export chain brought together Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), the Madhya Pradesh Department of Horticulture, exporters, pack house operators and international buyers.
The mangoes were sourced from Seondha Farmer Producer Company Limited and farmer Sonu Gupta from Govindgarh in Rewa district. After grading and quality checks, the produce was packed at an APEDA-supported facility in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, before being shipped via Varanasi to the UAE.
The export marks a significant boost for local growers. While Rewa Sundarja mangoes fetch around ₹100–₹110 per kg in domestic markets, farmers involved in the export supply chain received about ₹150 per kg, offering a premium of up to ₹50 per kg.
Officials say the initiative could encourage more farmers to adopt export-quality cultivation and post-harvest practices, opening wider access to global markets.
Known for its rich aroma, fibreless pulp and natural sweetness, the Rewa Sundarja mango now joins India’s growing list of GI-recognised agricultural exports gaining international recognition.
Experts say the GI tag plays a crucial role in building a distinct identity for region-specific produce and strengthening its global market value.
APEDA said the development reflects its broader push to strengthen infrastructure, quality standards and global market linkages for Indian agricultural products.
The successful UAE debut is expected to pave the way for regular exports in upcoming seasons, while also creating new opportunities for other GI-tagged products from India’s agricultural heartlands.