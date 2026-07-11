The UAE becomes the first Arab nation granted America's trusted A:5 export status
Abu Dhabi: The United States has significantly eased export controls on the UAE, giving the country broader access to certain military equipment, commercial spacecraft and advanced computing technologies, including artificial intelligence chips and servers.
The US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said it would move the UAE into Country Group A:5 under the Export Administration Regulations, while removing it from Country Groups D:3 and D:4. The change places the Emirates among Washington’s most trusted strategic and technology partners and makes it the first Arab country to receive the designation.
The reclassification will allow the UAE Government and approved commercial entities to receive eligible items without individual export licences under the Strategic Trade Authorisation exception, provided they comply with the applicable conditions.
The items covered include certain Commerce-controlled military products, commercial satellites and spacecraft, and dual-use technologies used in sectors including oil and gas production, desalination and civil nuclear power generation. The removal of the UAE from the two restricted country groups will also eliminate limits on support for its unmanned aerial vehicle programmes.
The Commerce Department said the measures would support the UAE’s commercial, infrastructure and defence requirements while strengthening its ability to advance US interests in the Middle East. It said the decision reflected the two countries’ military partnership and the UAE’s commitment to preventing the diversion or misuse of sensitive American technology.
The department also approved the UAE Government and selected companies to receive advanced computing products without individual licences, including AI chips and servers, under the US-UAE Artificial Intelligence Cooperation framework signed in May 2025.
Under that framework, the UAE reaffirmed investment commitments that include matching investments in the expansion of AI digital infrastructure in the United States.
Commenting on the decision, Saeed Al Hajeri, UAE Minister of State, said the move reflected international confidence in the strength of the UAE's export control and compliance framework and reinforced the country's position as a trusted US partner in strategic technologies. He described the decision as a testament to the UAE leadership's vision and its sustained investment in building a world-class national ecosystem.
Al Hajeri added the United States' decision to elevate the UAE to Country Group A:5 while removing it from Country Groups D:3 and D:4 marked a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between the two countries. He noted that the UAE had become the first Arab nation to achieve the designation, joining the ranks of America's most trusted technology and strategic partners.
He further said that the designation recognised the robustness of the UAE's export-control and compliance framework and strengthened its role as a trusted partner in the development and deployment of strategic technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced computing, semiconductors, quantum technologies, space systems, civil nuclear technologies and advanced dual-use technologies.
Al Hajeri clarified that the new status would expand opportunities for deeper collaboration in research and development, investment, resilient supply chains and access to advanced technologies with global partners.
He said the achievement reflected the vision of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose leadership had made trust, credibility and responsible innovation the foundation of the UAE's global partnerships.