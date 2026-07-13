UAE gets easier access to US AI chips: What changed and why it matters

Washington's move seen speeding up AI, energy, space, infrastructure projects in the UAE
Dubai: The United States has given the UAE one of the biggest upgrades to its technology partnership in years by easing export controls and granting the country broader access to advanced American technologies.
The decision goes well beyond artificial intelligence chips. It also covers a wide range of high-tech products, including certain military equipment, commercial satellites, spacecraft and dual-use technologies used in sectors such as energy, desalination and civil nuclear power.
For the UAE, the move strengthens its ambition to become a global AI and advanced technology hub while making it easier for approved government bodies and companies to buy some of the world's most advanced American technologies.
The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has moved the UAE into Country Group A:5 under US Export Administration Regulations. At the same time, it removed the UAE from the more restrictive Country Groups D:3 and D:4.
In practical terms, this means many exports that previously required individual US government licences can now qualify for licence-free transfers under the Strategic Trade Authorization (STA) programme, provided all conditions are met.
US export controls govern access to many of the world's most advanced technologies. Obtaining export licences can often take time and create uncertainty for companies planning major technology investments.
With the UAE's new status, approved government entities and commercial organisations can obtain eligible technologies more easily, reducing regulatory hurdles for many projects.
For approved organisations, yes. The Commerce Department said the UAE Government and certain approved companies can now receive advanced computing products, including AI chips and AI servers, without obtaining individual export licences. The decision forms part of the US-UAE Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Framework signed in 2025.
The changes extend well beyond AI. Eligible items include:
Advanced AI chips and AI servers
Certain military equipment controlled by the US Commerce Department
Commercial satellites
Spacecraft
Dual-use technologies used in oil and gas
Desalination technologies
Civil nuclear technologies
Advanced computing equipment
Restrictions affecting support for the UAE's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programmes have also been removed.
According to the Commerce Department, the move reflects:
the long-standing military partnership between the US and UAE;
the UAE's commitment to preventing the diversion or misuse of sensitive American technology; and
cooperation under the two countries' AI partnership.
The department also said the measures would help support UAE commercial infrastructure while strengthening US interests in the Middle East.
Over the past several years, the UAE has invested heavily in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and large-scale data centres. Several major AI projects involve partnerships between UAE companies and leading US technology firms.
If previous licensing requirements delayed deliveries of advanced AI processors, the new rules are expected to simplify future purchases for approved entities.
The US notice specifically refers to:
G42
Core42
MGX
It also allows several US technology companies and their UAE subsidiaries—including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and xAI—to receive qualifying AI processors without separate licences under the new framework.
The decision could support investment across several industries. Besides AI, easier access to advanced computing and specialised equipment could benefit sectors such as energy, desalination, civil nuclear power, aerospace, satellite communications, and advanced manufacturing.
The Commerce Department said the measures would help meet key commercial, infrastructure and defence needs.
He said the UAE had become the first Arab nation to receive Country Group A:5 status and that the move would expand opportunities for research, investment, resilient supply chains and access to advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, space systems and civil nuclear technologies.
The significance lies in the longer term. The decision makes it easier for approved UAE organisations to access cutting-edge US technologies that underpin AI, cloud computing, advanced manufacturing and critical infrastructure.
It also places the UAE among the United States' most trusted technology partners under its export-control system, potentially supporting future investment, research collaborations and large-scale technology projects.