UAE gets easier access to US AI chips: What changed and why it matters

Dubai: The United States has given the UAE one of the biggest upgrades to its technology partnership in years by easing export controls and granting the country broader access to advanced American technologies .

US export controls govern access to many of the world's most advanced technologies. Obtaining export licences can often take time and create uncertainty for companies planning major technology investments.

In practical terms, this means many exports that previously required individual US government licences can now qualify for licence-free transfers under the Strategic Trade Authorization (STA) programme, provided all conditions are met.

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has moved the UAE into Country Group A:5 under US Export Administration Regulations. At the same time, it removed the UAE from the more restrictive Country Groups D:3 and D:4.

For the UAE, the move strengthens its ambition to become a global AI and advanced technology hub while making it easier for approved government bodies and companies to buy some of the world's most advanced American technologies.

The decision goes well beyond artificial intelligence chips. It also covers a wide range of high-tech products, including certain military equipment, commercial satellites, spacecraft and dual-use technologies used in sectors such as energy, desalination and civil nuclear power.

The department also said the measures would help support UAE commercial infrastructure while strengthening US interests in the Middle East.

For approved organisations, yes. The Commerce Department said the UAE Government and certain approved companies can now receive advanced computing products, including AI chips and AI servers, without obtaining individual export licences. The decision forms part of the US-UAE Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Framework signed in 2025.

The decision could support investment across several industries. Besides AI, easier access to advanced computing and specialised equipment could benefit sectors such as energy, desalination, civil nuclear power, aerospace, satellite communications, and advanced manufacturing.

It also allows several US technology companies and their UAE subsidiaries—including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and xAI—to receive qualifying AI processors without separate licences under the new framework.

Over the past several years, the UAE has invested heavily in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and large-scale data centres. Several major AI projects involve partnerships between UAE companies and leading US technology firms.

The significance lies in the longer term. The decision makes it easier for approved UAE organisations to access cutting-edge US technologies that underpin AI, cloud computing, advanced manufacturing and critical infrastructure.

He said the UAE had become the first Arab nation to receive Country Group A:5 status and that the move would expand opportunities for research, investment, resilient supply chains and access to advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, space systems and civil nuclear technologies.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.