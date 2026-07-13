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UAE gets easier access to US AI chips: What changed and why it matters

Washington's move seen speeding up AI, energy, space, infrastructure projects in the UAE

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Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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UAE gets easier access to US AI chips: What changed and why it matters
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Dubai: The United States has given the UAE one of the biggest upgrades to its technology partnership in years by easing export controls and granting the country broader access to advanced American technologies.

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The decision goes well beyond artificial intelligence chips. It also covers a wide range of high-tech products, including certain military equipment, commercial satellites, spacecraft and dual-use technologies used in sectors such as energy, desalination and civil nuclear power.

For the UAE, the move strengthens its ambition to become a global AI and advanced technology hub while making it easier for approved government bodies and companies to buy some of the world's most advanced American technologies.

What exactly has changed?

The US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has moved the UAE into Country Group A:5 under US Export Administration Regulations. At the same time, it removed the UAE from the more restrictive Country Groups D:3 and D:4.

In practical terms, this means many exports that previously required individual US government licences can now qualify for licence-free transfers under the Strategic Trade Authorization (STA) programme, provided all conditions are met.

Why is this a big deal?

US export controls govern access to many of the world's most advanced technologies. Obtaining export licences can often take time and create uncertainty for companies planning major technology investments.

With the UAE's new status, approved government entities and commercial organisations can obtain eligible technologies more easily, reducing regulatory hurdles for many projects.

UAE to get AI chips freely?

For approved organisations, yes. The Commerce Department said the UAE Government and certain approved companies can now receive advanced computing products, including AI chips and AI servers, without obtaining individual export licences. The decision forms part of the US-UAE Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Framework signed in 2025.

Which tech is covered?

The changes extend well beyond AI. Eligible items include:

  • Advanced AI chips and AI servers

  • Certain military equipment controlled by the US Commerce Department

  • Commercial satellites

  • Spacecraft

  • Dual-use technologies used in oil and gas

  • Desalination technologies

  • Civil nuclear technologies

  • Advanced computing equipment

Restrictions affecting support for the UAE's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programmes have also been removed.

Why US made this decision

According to the Commerce Department, the move reflects:

  • the long-standing military partnership between the US and UAE;

  • the UAE's commitment to preventing the diversion or misuse of sensitive American technology; and

  • cooperation under the two countries' AI partnership.

The department also said the measures would help support UAE commercial infrastructure while strengthening US interests in the Middle East.

Why does this matter

Over the past several years, the UAE has invested heavily in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and large-scale data centres. Several major AI projects involve partnerships between UAE companies and leading US technology firms.

If previous licensing requirements delayed deliveries of advanced AI processors, the new rules are expected to simplify future purchases for approved entities.

Which UAE firms benefit?

The US notice specifically refers to:

  • G42

  • Core42

  • MGX

It also allows several US technology companies and their UAE subsidiaries—including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and xAI—to receive qualifying AI processors without separate licences under the new framework.

Crucial beyond technology

The decision could support investment across several industries. Besides AI, easier access to advanced computing and specialised equipment could benefit sectors such as energy, desalination, civil nuclear power, aerospace, satellite communications, and advanced manufacturing.

The Commerce Department said the measures would help meet key commercial, infrastructure and defence needs.

What this means for the UAE

He said the UAE had become the first Arab nation to receive Country Group A:5 status and that the move would expand opportunities for research, investment, resilient supply chains and access to advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum technologies, space systems and civil nuclear technologies.

The significance lies in the longer term. The decision makes it easier for approved UAE organisations to access cutting-edge US technologies that underpin AI, cloud computing, advanced manufacturing and critical infrastructure.

It also places the UAE among the United States' most trusted technology partners under its export-control system, potentially supporting future investment, research collaborations and large-scale technology projects.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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