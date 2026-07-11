UAE welcomes US decision to upgrade its export control classification

Move seen as boost to technology, defence and trade ties between UAE and US
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the United States government’s decision to upgrade the UAE to Category A5 under the US export control system, saying the move reinforces decades of close and trusted cooperation between the two countries.
In a statement, Yousef Al Otaiba, Minister of State and UAE Ambassador to the United States, said the decision reaffirms and strengthens the long-standing partnership between the UAE and the US across technology, security, trade and investment.
Al Otaiba added that the UAE had, over the course of six successive US presidential administrations, established itself as one of Washington’s most committed and trusted partners.
He noted that in 2024 the United States designated the UAE a Major Defence Partner, a status granted to only one other country, reflecting the depth of trust underpinning bilateral relations.
He further said that the UAE is the United States’ largest trading partner and principal export destination in the Middle East and North Africa. The US also records a trade surplus of $23.8 billion with the UAE, its fourth-largest trade surplus globally, he said.
Al Otaiba highlighted that the United States has placed its confidence in the UAE and its companies by entrusting them with the acquisition of US civil nuclear energy technologies and the deployment of the most advanced American defence systems.
He clarified that the latest decision would create new opportunities for joint research and development, deepen technological cooperation, expand trade and strengthen the defence partnership between the two countries.
The UAE looks forward to building on this shared foundation and working with the United States to advance a more stable, secure and prosperous future for the people of both nations, Al Otaiba said.