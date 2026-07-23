New control hub uses AI and real-time data to boost maritime safety and response
Abu Dhabi has launched a new Waterway Monitoring and Control Centre, an AI-powered platform that will oversee more than 45,000 square kilometres of waterways to improve maritime safety, strengthen emergency response and manage public maritime services across the emirate.
The centre was inaugurated by Abu Dhabi Mobility, an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, and with the support of the National Guard.
The launch was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.
Based on Saadiyat Island, with a satellite centre in Al Dhannah, Al Dhafra Region, the facility provides real-time monitoring of navigation channels, vessel movements, public marine transport services and open waterways through a single integrated platform.
The centre also manages more than 40 public maritime services, helping authorities improve operations, support faster decision-making and enhance the experience of waterway users.
Dr Abdulla Hamad Obaid AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of Abu Dhabi Mobility, said the centre will strengthen public safety and support the emirate’s smart mobility ambitions.
“The launch of the Waterway Monitoring and Control Centre will strengthen public safety, maritime mobility and the efficiency of Abu Dhabi’s public maritime services,” he said.
He added that the initiative supports Abu Dhabi’s vision of integrating smart mobility solutions that improve quality of life and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global maritime hub.
The facility oversees nearly 2,000 navigational aids, including 1,063 navigation buoys, 367 navigation beacons, 227 marine signs and 62 shallow-water warning signs, all equipped with smart monitoring technology.
It also tracks occupancy across more than 1,500 public berths and monitors visiting vessels to support future planning for marinas and maritime infrastructure.
Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics play a central role in the new system, analysing vessel movements, marine traffic and environmental conditions to identify potential risks before they occur and help authorities deploy resources more efficiently.
Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, said the centre sets “a new standard of smart surveillance and predictive management” by using real-time data and advanced analytics to improve navigation safety and environmental protection.
To support operations, Abu Dhabi Mobility has also introduced four new patrol boats that will carry out daily inspections across the emirate’s waterways. The centre is equipped with 16 radar stations, 29 CCTV cameras, more than 400 cameras across public maritime facilities and 17 VHF communication devices to support coordination between vessels and shore-based teams.
The launch is part of Abu Dhabi’s wider smart mobility strategy, which also includes the Central Control Room for autonomous vehicles and dedicated licence plates for self-driving vehicles, as the emirate continues to expand its technology-driven transport network.