UAE strongly condemns Iranian missile and drone attacks on Gulf states

Foreign ministry calls the attacks a violation of sovereignty and backs affected countries
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the renewed Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Sultanate of Oman with missiles and drones.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks were a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the countries concerned and posed a serious threat to their security and stability.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, and reiterated its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.