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UAE condemns Iranian missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

Foreign Ministry expresses full solidarity with the three countries following the strikes

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE condemns Iranian missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

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The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain, Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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