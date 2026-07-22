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UAE strongly condemns Houthi Group statements against Saudi Arabia

Foreign Ministry calls for enforcing UN resolutions on Yemen and Red Sea

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UAE strongly condemns Houthi Group statements against Saudi Arabia
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the statements made by the Houthi group against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including threats to impose a maritime blockade on the kingdom.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on the international community to ensure the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2216 on Yemen and Resolution 2722 on the rights and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The Ministry reaffirmed that freedom of navigation in international waterways is a right guaranteed under international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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