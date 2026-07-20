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UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait

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UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait
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Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait with missiles and drones.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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