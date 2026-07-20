Bahrain says Iranian attacks targeted civilians, warns public over debris

Authorities Iranian attacks a rights violation, stress vigilance over suspicious objects
Bahrain says its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial attacks on Monday, accusing Tehran of continuing to target civilians in the kingdom.
In a statement, the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force said its air defence systems attacked, intercepted and destroyed several Iranian aerial threats on Monday, July 20, describing the attacks as part of Iran's "systematic hostility" against the kingdom.
The military said all its weapons systems and units remain at the highest level of readiness to defend Bahrain.
Authorities urged citizens and residents not to approach any suspicious or unfamiliar objects that may have resulted from the attacks and to report them immediately.
The Bahrain Defence Force said the Royal Field Engineering Unit is on full alert to safely deal with any missile or drone debris to ensure public safety.
The military accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians and private property, calling the use of missiles and drones a blatant violation of international humanitarian law.
The General Command also praised the readiness and vigilance of Bahrain's armed forces in carrying out their defensive duties.