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UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan

MoFA says missile and drone strikes violate sovereignty of brotherly nations

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UAE warns Iranian escalation threatens regional security and stability
UAE warns Iranian escalation threatens regional security and stability

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

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The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.

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UAEUS-Israel-Iran war

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